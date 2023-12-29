This Raven Black 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Should Sell With a Free Tetanus Shot

Nobody can dispute the Mustang legacy, as the pony whose production kicked off in April 1964 is currently one of the most popular nameplates in the world.
The Mustang has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, making it a desirable model, sometimes even in hardcore condition.
The 1965 Mustang fastback that landed on eBay a few hours ago proves why.
We've all seen what rust does to a car sitting for years, especially when parked outside. The damage typically invades the floors and the trunk, eventually expanding to other metal parts. It doesn’t take more than a few years to turn a great classic into a rust bucket, and this Mustang looks to be days away from this unfortunate moment.
Let's start with what the eyes can see.
The Mustang is beyond rough. I won't use the words shared by seller hbmustangs to describe the car (though you can find them on eBay), but the Mustang looks horrible, concerning, and a project certainly not aimed at the faint of heart.
In addition to the typical rust suspects, the Mustang exhibits extensive damage. The owner acknowledges that the fastback can be restored, though you should assume that it needs "everything on the bottom side."
The Raven Black paint is still on the car if you look closely, though you don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand a full respray is required. The red interior is also in the car, though it now looks rough and can hardly be called an interior in the first place. The good news is that many parts are in place, including the door panels.
The Mustang features natural air conditioning thanks to the gigantic holes in the floors. You'll probably need new complete floors, as the Mustang is beyond the point where typical patches aren't of any help.
Now, let's talk engines.
While it's unclear if this Mustang still comes with something except the fresh air under the hood, it's hard to believe you'll find good news when inspecting the engine bay.
The fastback rolled off the assembly lines as a C-code Mustang, meaning that it was fitted from the factory with a 289 2-barrel.
The 1965 Mustang introduced several notable changes in the engine department compared to the original run, often referred to as the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
First, the 170 six-cylinder engine was no longer available. Shared with the Mercury lineup, the 170 developed 105 horsepower, but Ford pulled it to make room for an upgraded six-cylinder. The new 200ci offered more power (120 horsepower) without losing its focus on economical driving. It was a good choice for anyone who wanted a Mustang for the looks but wasn't interested in the performance side of the pony.
The next change in the lineup concerned the base V8. The original Mustang could be had with a 260 2-barrel rated at 165 horsepower. Ford dropped it and went all-in on the 289.
The 2-barrel version produced 200 horsepower, so the base V8 offered upgraded power and increased torque. The 289 2-barrel was installed on the C-code Mustang and eventually became the most common engine choice on the 1965 model year (as any base engine typically does, regardless of the brand and model).
However, the carmaker also offered more powerful options for people specifically interested in a thrilling ride behind the wheel of a Mustang. The 289 4-barrel was upgraded from 210 to 225 horsepower, while the HiPo configuration was unchanged, developing 270 horsepower.
If you got this far and couldn't find a reason to buy this 1965 Mustang fastback, the owner says the project still has a major selling point. The roof structure is in good shape and, according to them, "is hugely valuable." You basically have two options: you can either cut the roof and use it on another 1965 Mustang or begin restoring this fastback and use the roof as a starting point.
Regardless of the path you choose, you'll have a hard time convincing your significant other that the Mustang is worth the money, especially if the first thing they see is the horrible look. The rust makes it impossible not to judge the Mustang by its cover, so I wouldn't be surprised to see most people walking away without even checking out the specifics.
The owner posted the car on eBay with a $9,500 price tag, which is undoubtedly a very optimistic expectation. I'm not sure the roof structure is worth that much, especially considering it's a C-code fastback, but the auction site's statistics indicate that 55 people are already watching the listing. Buyers are interested in this Mustang, so if you believe it's worth a second chance, you should contact the owner to discuss further details before it's too late.
If you're committed to a purchase, you'll have to drive your trailer to Aragon, Georgia, where the rust bucket is currently parked, hopefully not for eternity.