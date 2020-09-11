This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has a Crazy Wheel Game

With Porsche already working on the 992-generation 911 GT3 RS (here are some spyshots of the model), there are multiple owners of the 991 generation that turn to the aftermarket industry in the quest to ensure their track-savvy Neunelfers look fresh. Case in point the example we have here.
This is a 991.1 incarnation of the 3RS, so it's part of the GT car generation that never gave enthusiasts a manual gearbox choice (while RS models continued down that path, Porsche has brought back the stick shift option for the 991.2 GT3 and will also offer it on the upcoming 992 GT3).
The rear-engined coupe comes dressed in Ultraviolet, a classic shade that Zuffenhausen revived for this 911 model. And this is where we get to the tuning bit: the machine now rides on forged wheels supplied by Vossen.
Dubbed ML-R2 and featuring a rally-style white finish, the new shoes of the Porscha feature a spiral design that seems to have a mesmerizing effect.
In fact, Chandler Welling, the owner of this GT3 RS, had to choose between three designs, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below.
As opposed to the factory wheels, these custom units don't seem to offer a perfect view of those yellow calipers of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware lurking behind them, but this might just bring extra customization points.
And while the red tow hook up front is there to let people know this 911 GT3 RS does enjoy its track time, custom alignment and all, the machine's aftermarket treatment also involves a Gintani tune and a Fabspeed exhaust - check out the last post below and you'll notice the... dragony side of the car.
So yes, the 4.0-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the machine has been taken past the 500 hp factory number, while the motor can fully express its aural feelings and emotions (make sure to use the swipe feature of the last post).
