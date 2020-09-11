5 1979 Porsche 911 Gets Slantnose Job, This Is the Result

4 1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Rally Car Can Be Yours for a Lot of Money

2 This 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Modern Classic Looking for a New Owner

1 Very Rare Porsche 993 GT2 Is Up for Grabs

More on this:

Black Over Black 1992 Porsche 911 Roadster Is a Rare America Special

Based on the Porsche 964 cabriolet, a special 911 Roadster was produced by the German carmaker with the American market in mind in 1992 and 1993. It was called 911 America Roadster, and only 250 of them were ever made. 31 photos



Even so, it packs all the America goodies the rest of its family is offered with, and the first thing one notices is the adapted Turbo body on the cabrio. That translates into a whale tail delete, widened track, and bulgier fender arches that in turn required 964 Turbo disc brakes, suspension, and 17-inch Porsche Cup five-spoke wheels to be installed.



Mechanically, this special version is the same as the regular



Suspension has been tweaked as well, boasting coil springs instead of torsion bars. At the front we have MacPherson struts, while the back features semi-trailing arms.



This particular 911 America has a little over 111,000 miles (178,000 km) on the odometer, which is not all that bad given this is a 1992 model year. Also, the black over black look of the model looks fresh enough to entice buyers and turn some heads down the road.



As said, the 2-owners 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster sells for $92,500, and comes complete with a clean Carfax. You can find the full details on the car Needless to say, that makes them quite rare and particularly desirable – oftentimes, these cars sell for sums that are well into the six-digit territory. The one in the gallery above is a tad under that threshold, selling for “just” $92,500.Even so, it packs all the America goodies the rest of its family is offered with, and the first thing one notices is the adapted Turbo body on the cabrio. That translates into a whale tail delete, widened track, and bulgier fender arches that in turn required 964 Turbo disc brakes, suspension, and 17-inch Porsche Cup five-spoke wheels to be installed.Mechanically, this special version is the same as the regular 911 cabrio of that era., At the back, the car hides a 3.6-liter engine with dry-sump lubrication that according to the official specs delivers 247 hp and 228 lb·ft of torque. All are sent to the rear wheels by a 5-speed manual transmission and can push the 911 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).Suspension has been tweaked as well, boasting coil springs instead of torsion bars. At the front we have MacPherson struts, while the back features semi-trailing arms.This particular 911 America has a little over 111,000 miles (178,000 km) on the odometer, which is not all that bad given this is a 1992 model year. Also, the black over black look of the model looks fresh enough to entice buyers and turn some heads down the road.As said, the 2-owners 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster sells for $92,500, and comes complete with a clean Carfax. You can find the full details on the car at this link

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.