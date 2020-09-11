The HD from Phat Scooters May Be the World's Strongest and Most Comfortable

1968 Porsche 912 Targa Is a Rare Soft Window Bird

Back in the 1960s, the increasingly drastic safety measures adopted by authorities, especially in the U.S., made carmakers believe the convertible body style would no longer be allowed on public roads. Solutions had to be found, and semi-convertible was one of those solutions. 10 photos



As soon as it presented the solution, Porsche quickly adopted it for most of the range, including for its entry-level 912, made from 1965 to 1969. In this particular case, the removable roof panel worked together with a foldaway plastic rear soft window.



The plastic piece of hardware was soon to be replaced by a glass one by



One of these cars is being offered by auction house RM Sotheby’s. The car was on the lot of vehicles that went under the hammer during a July online auction, but failed to sell.



With an estimated value of between $55,000 and $75,000, the 912 is almost in stock condition, as in most of the original parts are still there, even if the 912 underwent a restoration process a while back. During the work, “the car's heads were rebuilt, and piston rings were replaced. Further, the metal of the engine bay was powder coated and new sound insulation was installed.”



Wrapped in Tangerine paint over a black leatherette interior, the 912 packs the matching-numbers 1.6-liter flat-four engine.



The buyer will get the special 912 complete with factory books, history file, tool roll, and Porsche Certificate of Authenticity. More detals can be found at this link

