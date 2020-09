1968 Porsche 912 Targa Is a Rare Soft Window Bird

We now generically call these cars targa tops, a moniker that was used for the first time by Porsche in the mid 1960s, and endures to these days with various degrees of success.As soon as it presented the solution, Porsche quickly adopted it for most of the range, including for its entry-level 912, made from 1965 to 1969. In this particular case, the removable roof panel worked together with a foldaway plastic rear soft window.The plastic piece of hardware was soon to be replaced by a glass one by Porsche , meaning that just around 2,500 soft windows were eventually made as such from the factory. And that makes them rare, and in the world of car collectors, rare cars mean great investment.One of these cars is being offered by auction house RM Sotheby’s. The car was on the lot of vehicles that went under the hammer during a July online auction, but failed to sell.With an estimated value of between $55,000 and $75,000, the 912 is almost in stock condition, as in most of the original parts are still there, even if the 912 underwent a restoration process a while back. During the work, “the car's heads were rebuilt, and piston rings were replaced. Further, the metal of the engine bay was powder coated and new sound insulation was installed.”Wrapped in Tangerine paint over a black leatherette interior, the 912 packs the matching-numbers 1.6-liter flat-four engine.The buyer will get the special 912 complete with factory books, history file, tool roll, and Porsche Certificate of Authenticity. More detals can be found at this link