LHD Elva Porsche Mark 7 Is After Your Money as Ultra-Rare Race Car

The body of a race car that has made the rounds of racetracks in the mid-years of last century, and a Porsche-proven, 1,7-liter air-cooled flat-four engine. These are the two main traits of a race car that came to be known as the Elva Porsche Mark 7. A car so rare it almost never shows up on the open market.
Elva (not Mcalren's Ultimate Series roadster) was the name of a British racing car maker that had a meteoric appearance on the auto scene, from 1955 to 1968, trying to make a name for itself in the competitive world of racing. Born with the intention of making a low-cost race car, the company went through a number of products, starting with a Ford-based Elva of which only 25 were made and ending with the GT160, of which just three prototypes were built.
Somewhere in between is the Elva-Porsche, a car based on the Elva Mark 7 but boasting a modified body needed to accommodate the German-made engine and the horizontally-mounted cooling fans.
A number of 19 Elva-Porsches were made back in the day, and one of them just popped up on the open market looking for a new owner.
This particular Elva (chassis #P77/44L) was delivered to Swiss Hillclimb specialist Sepp Greger in left-hand drive configuration and without the engine and transmission. Those were shipped later by Porsche itself and installed by the owner.
The car was raced in various Hillclimb events across Europe, before moving to the U.S. to be handled by Shelby’s driver Jerry Tittus during the 1965 Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) season. After its racing career ended, the car went in the possession of various owners, before entering a Japanese collection.
The race car is now listed as for sale on a specialized website, with an undisclosed asking price that you’ll only find out if you decide to ask for more info.
Somewhere in between is the Elva-Porsche, a car based on the Elva Mark 7 but boasting a modified body needed to accommodate the German-made engine and the horizontally-mounted cooling fans.
A number of 19 Elva-Porsches were made back in the day, and one of them just popped up on the open market looking for a new owner.
This particular Elva (chassis #P77/44L) was delivered to Swiss Hillclimb specialist Sepp Greger in left-hand drive configuration and without the engine and transmission. Those were shipped later by Porsche itself and installed by the owner.
The car was raced in various Hillclimb events across Europe, before moving to the U.S. to be handled by Shelby’s driver Jerry Tittus during the 1965 Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) season. After its racing career ended, the car went in the possession of various owners, before entering a Japanese collection.
The race car is now listed as for sale on a specialized website, with an undisclosed asking price that you’ll only find out if you decide to ask for more info.