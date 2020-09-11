Shelby GT350R Gets Volkswagen Jetta GLI Digital Makeover, Looks Unsightly

Tesla Roadster 2.0 Gets Rendered in Gold for a Sheik's Pleasure

The Jetta GLI and the Shelby GT350R couldn’t be more different, boiling down to the exact opposite of "two peas in a pod," even though both models are targeting sporty drivers. Be that as it may, we now know how the track-focused Mustang looks with a little bit of German styling thanks to pixel artist Kleber Silva 28 photos



The ‘Stang finished 2019 stateside with 72,489 sales compared to 75,842 in 2018. By comparison, the best-selling model year for the pony was 1966 with 607,500 sales. In addition to the headlights, grille, Volkswagen logo, wheels, and brake calipers, the rendering before your eyes has also swapped the original taillights for units that are closer to the sporty sedan’s styling language. On closer inspection, this mashup doesn’t work and it wouldn’t be feasible in the real world either because VW is a very different company from Ford.Since times immemorial, three letters have defined Wolfsburg’s go-faster models. GTI, to be more precise, and just like the Jetta GLI , we’re dealing with front-wheel-drive cars. The Mustang, by comparison, has always been a rear-wheel-drive pony car with muscle car qualities in Shelby GT500 spec.Volkswagen also relies on different markets and a different business model from the Ford Motor Company, preferring to sell as manyand MEB models as possible worldwide instead of relying on pickup trucks and SUVs exclusively in North America. Because of this difference, it’s easy to understand the market caps of the two companies. To the point, the Blue Oval is estimated at 27 billion dollars while VW boasts 77.92 billion euros.You also need to ask yourself how many GTIs and GLIs are sold every year and whether Volkswagen needs a pony car in its lineup. Heck, even Ford is struggling to sell the Mustang as the popularity of crossovers and SUVs grows year over year in the U.S. of A. as well as across the Atlantic Ocean.The ‘Stang finished 2019 stateside with 72,489 sales compared to 75,842 in 2018. By comparison, the best-selling model year for the pony was 1966 with 607,500 sales.