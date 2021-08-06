4 This Chic 2002 Ducati ST4S Will Take Your Touring Experience to New Heights

3 Signed 1955 Mercury Monterey Woody Is a Summer Road Trip Down Famous Memory Lane

2 Val Kilmer’s Custom 1969 Pontiac GTO Could Be Your Ticket to Ultimate Coolness

1 Reconditioned 1976 Benelli 750 Sei Waves at You From the Auction Stage

More on this:

This Old-School Honda CB750 Is a Real Blast From the Past, Could Be Yours

A CB750 is like a cold beer on a Friday night – tasty, refreshing and loved by many. 29 photos



On that note, we’re delighted to introduce you to a pristine '70 MY CB750 that’s going under the hammer at this very moment. You may bid for this wonder at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer)



To optimize performance, the two-wheeled warrior received an array of modern goodies under current ownership, such as a premium brake master cylinder, Dunlop Gold Seal K70 tires and a fresh battery. Additionally, the bike’s Keihin carbs, forks and front brake setup have all been rebuilt for good measure.



If you can’t seem to remember what this beast is made of, feel free to join us for a quick inspection of its general characteristics. The 1970 SOHC inline-four powerplant that packs a displacement of 736cc, four 28 mm (1.1 inches) carburetors and eight valves.



By generating up to 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist at optimal rpm, the air-cooled mill enables Honda’s superstar to run the quarter-mile distance in no more than 13.5 seconds. The engine’s force travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, which is held in place by a tubular steel double cradle frame. Last but not least, top speed is rated at a respectable 123 mph (198 kph). When you talk about Japanese cult classics, bringing Honda ’s exalted CB750 into the discussion is inevitable. In fact, it’s difficult to find a single rider who doesn’t have a deep sense of respect for the almighty four-banger – a machine whose reputation has remained rock-solid to this day. Sure enough, vintage CB750s tend to fetch some generous bids whenever they pop up at an auction.On that note, we’re delighted to introduce you to a pristine '70 MY CB750 that’s going under the hammer at this very moment. You may bid for this wonder at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform , but you’ll have to do so before Monday, August 9. At the time of this article, you’d need a little over $7,000 to top the highest bid.To optimize performance, the two-wheeled warrior received an array of modern goodies under current ownership, such as a premium brake master cylinder, Dunlop Gold Seal K70 tires and a fresh battery. Additionally, the bike’s Keihin carbs, forks and front brake setup have all been rebuilt for good measure.If you can’t seem to remember what this beast is made of, feel free to join us for a quick inspection of its general characteristics. The 1970 CB750 is put in motion thanks to a four-strokeinline-four powerplant that packs a displacement of 736cc, four 28 mm (1.1 inches) carburetors and eight valves.By generating up to 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist at optimal rpm, the air-cooled mill enables Honda’s superstar to run the quarter-mile distance in no more than 13.5 seconds. The engine’s force travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, which is held in place by a tubular steel double cradle frame. Last but not least, top speed is rated at a respectable 123 mph (198 kph).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.