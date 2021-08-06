Reconditioned 1976 Benelli 750 Sei Waves at You From the Auction Stage

Astronauts’ Future Home on Mars Could Look Like This 3D-Printed Habitat

This whole ordeal enables the Italian machine to run the quarter-mile in 14 seconds at 92 mph (148 kph), while top speed is rated at 118 mph (190 kph). Benelli’s fiend is supported by Marzocchi telescopic forks up front, along with dual Sebac shock absorbers on the opposite end. Stopping power is supplied by a pair of 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module at the rear.



Without further ado, we’ll go right ahead and introduce you to a 1976 MY 750 Sei that might end up in your home. The bike you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is making its way to auction on Bring A Trailer, with a current bid of just over six grand. Its original frame has been replaced with an unblemished alternative under previous ownership, while the six-cylinder engine was refurbished inside out.



Despite the company's troubled history, Benelli stood the test of time to become the second oldest motorcycle manufacturer that's still in operation. The firm was never as popular as brands like Ducati and Moto Guzzi, but they still produced some great bikes over the years. For example, the 750 Sei enjoyed a fair deal of positive feedback, having been the very first production bike to feature a six-cylinder powerplant. Sei's air-cooled 748cc mill packs twelve valves, three Dell'Orto carburetors and a compression ratio of 9.8:1. When the tachometer sits at 8,500 spins per minute, the engine is fully capable of feeding 71 horses to a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion via a chain final drive.

This whole ordeal enables the Italian machine to run the quarter-mile in 14 seconds at 92 mph (148 kph), while top speed is rated at 118 mph (190 kph). Benelli's fiend is supported by Marzocchi telescopic forks up front, along with dual Sebac shock absorbers on the opposite end. Stopping power is supplied by a pair of 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module at the rear.

Without further ado, we'll go right ahead and introduce you to a 1976 MY 750 Sei that might end up in your home. The bike you're seeing in this article's photo gallery is making its way to auction on Bring A Trailer, with a current bid of just over six grand. Its original frame has been replaced with an unblemished alternative under previous ownership, while the six-cylinder engine was refurbished inside out.

To remove any other signs of aging, the bodywork received a youthful layer of silver paint, which is complemented by red and black pinstripes. Should you be interested in bidding for this stallion, you ought to pay the BaT website a visit before Monday, August 9.

