Signed 1955 Mercury Monterey Woody Is a Summer Road Trip Down Famous Memory Lane

Here is a big, woody treat. A 1955 Mercury Monterey Wagon is up for grabs at Mecum’s annual Monterey auction in California. It not only looks great, but it also comes with all the proper nostalgia-infused vibes and many more. 32 photos



How about a Mercury Monterey Woody Wagon that screams relaxing summer road trips? Complete with a stroll down memory lane back to the long-gone decades when life was simpler? And with the



Now that’s what you call an automotive star. And it’s up for grabs at no reserve if you can imagine that. It belongs to the Jim Zanardi Collection, which has all sorts of wonders produced in between the 1930s and '60s. But aside from the 1961 Jaguar XK150 Fixed Head Coupe, which is an AACA National First Prize holder, the Monterey could be considered chief among them.



After all, it was Mercury’s flagship model for 1955, and this unit is seen here dressed up in



Turquoise over a cloth and vinyl upholstery interior is also as rare as it gets thanks to an interesting detail. Probably just to make sure those summer road trips can be enjoyed alongside as many people as possible; this example was also fitted with the third-row seat option.Right now, the estimate for the auction in Monterey (August 12th through 14th) isn't exactly overwhelming. Perhaps a $50,000 to $60,000 quotation might sound like much, but let's remember that we are dealing with an incredible piece of memorabilia that harks back to a bygone era.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.