Harley Davidson Gives Custom e-Bikes a Try: Serial 1 Introduces MOSH/CHOPPER

This one is for those with a bigger budget, a taste for custom and one-off pieces, and an inclination to nostalgia. Serial 1 has announced the 1-OFF series, which will see the release of new e-bikes throughout the year, with the difference that each will have production capped at exactly one piece. Hence the name.The first proposition is MOSH/CHOPPER, a chopper-style e-bike based on the recently introduced MOSH/CTY . It’s being auctioned off online, with bidding open until August 11, 2021, 5 pm MST. The winner will be announced that day, but just so you’re prepared, expect to pay higher than you would with any other Serial 1 e-bike. After all, not only is this an auction, but it’s for a fully custom, 1-of-1 piece. As of the moment of writing, bidding sits at $5,100.MOSH/CHOPPER is a striking e-bike in sparkly blue and white, rocking the MOSH/CTY frame and black wheels. It was put together by Warren Heir Jr. and Kendall Lutchman, and rocks the same or similar components as the production-version MOSH/CTY. It’s powered by a 250 W mid-mounted Brose S Mag motor with 90 Nm (66 lb ft) of torque that offers pedal assist up to 20 mph (and 25 kph in Europe). It features a removable battery, Gates Carbon Drive belt, hydraulic disk brakes, 27.5-inch wheels with Schwalbe tires, integrated lighting, and internally routed cables for a clean, sleek look. Battery is not specified, but the MOSH/CTY uses a 705 Wh one that delivers an estimated range of 35-115 miles (56-185 km) per charge.Custom touches include a long and low banana seat with a sissy bar, high-rise handlebar for “laid-back cruising,” and the ‘60s-style “Street Freak” paint job. “Customization is such an important part of the motorcycle ownership experience,” Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1, explains. People have been customizing their bikes for decades, and now Harley Davidson’s Serial 1 is doing it for them.

Download attachment: Serial 1 introduces MOSH/CHOPPER (PDF)