Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Electric Bike Lineup Revealed, Priced From $3,399

The problem with Harley-Davidson, however, is the company’s reluctance to modernize, reinvent itself, and appeal to a younger audience. Japanese manufacturers are miles ahead in every respect, but H-D is trying hard to make amends for decades of resting on past laurels. The LiveWire is the perfect example of this change, and in the spring of 2021, the Serial 1 electric bicycle will be joining the electric motorcycle.Revealed less than a month ago, the Serial 1 consists of four models at launch. These are the Mosh/Cty and Rush/Cty in three variants called the Regular, Speed, and Step-Thru. Capable of 20 mph (32 kph) or 28 mph (45 kph) from 250 watts of continuous power, these mid-drive electric bicycles don’t come cheap at $3,399 for the entry-level specification. At the highest end of the spectrum, you should prepare $4,999.Classified as Class 1 e-bikes in the United States of America, the Serial 1 features a frame-integrated battery of the lithium-ion chemistry and a maintenance-free carbon belt drive designed by Gates. Coincidence or not, the LiveWire has a belt drive too.At the time of writing, there’s a pre-order special offer for all Serial 1 bikes in the guise of free shipping in the Lower 48 States and Germany of all places. No fewer than eight sizes are offered in total, four for boys and four for girls. From S to XL, the Serial 1 lineup should be perfect for riders ranging from 4’11” to 6’5” or 149 to 195 centimeters.All e-bikes ship as standard with integrated lights up front and at the rear, and the electric motor comes courtesy of Brose Drive. No fewer than four drive modes are offered in the guise of eco, tour, sport, and boost. As for the transmission, the Enviolo Automatiq is geared up mostly for ride comfort rather than out-and-out performance.