New-Gen RadRover 6 Plus Brings Major Redesign, Custom Motor, Even More Fun

Their latest model is an example of that. The RadRover 6 Plus, launched in Europe as RadRhino 6 Plus, was introduced earlier this week and represents a considerable upgrade to the fifth-generation model. The RadRover is the flagship model, the fat-tire e-bike with which Rad Power Bikes got started on what is today a very lucrative market, nearly six years ago.
The RadRover (we’ll stick to the U.S. name to avoid confusion) is a beast of an e-bike, as we also noted in our initial review and long-term review of the RadRhino 5. Equally appropriate for city riding, it’s often considered an e-bike for the trails, mostly because of its fat tires and impressive size. The new-gen model hopes to change all that and, in the process, “challenge the e-bike status quo.” It wants to be a jack of all trades riding on two wheels, with a new battery and an updated motor, and a bunch of other new stuff.
Or, as Redwood Stephens, Chief Product Officer at Rad Power Bikes, puts it, “[We aim to blur] blur the lines between traditional ebike, moped, motorcycle, and light electric vehicle to provide industry-leading mobility solutions. Over the last seven years we have made incremental improvements, but this is the first top-to-bottom redesign. The end result is a completely next-level riding experience that screams ‘I am an electric bike and proud of it’.”
a versatile one, as well. Thanks to the series of upgrades, RadRover 6 Plus will be accessible to a wider range of riders and for a wider range of activities, including more city riding. The ultimate goal of CEO Mike Radenbaugh is to get more riders on two wheels, with a product that can do more stuff without being any less fun.
The sixth-gen model brings new hydraulic disk brakes with ceramic brake pads, and is the first Rad Power Bikes product to do so. It also features a custom, fine-tuned, geared-hub motor that, on the U.S. model, promises easier hill climbs (up to 25% faster) and smoother riding on all terrains. There’s also a re-engineered frame with improved ergonomics that shorter riders will also appreciate, along with the possibility to get a Step-Thru version. The battery has also been redesigned and is now sleeker and half-integrated into the frame. It can still be removed for charging, with the company saying it “pops in and out” when you need to top it up or swap it.
For even more convenience, the screen has been cut in half and moved about on the handlebars. Put it differently, instead of just one display in the center, you now get two smaller displays. The PAS (pedal assist) buttons now have their own little screen, while the larger one in the center shows vital stats like smart battery level, speed, length of the trip, and a clock. A new range of accessories will also be launched for the RadRover 6 Plus.
While the model represents a considerable upgrade on the previous-generation one, some of the features from the latter are still present, and that’s a good thing. You still get a 7-speed cassette, adjustable fork suspension, Rad Power Bikes by Kenda Juggernaut 26" x 4" tires with K-Shield puncture-resistant liner, integrated fenders front and rear, and integrated adjustable headlight and taillight.
the bike will become available in the fall, for a price €1,899, and will only be offered in the 250W motor configuration.
