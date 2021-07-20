Shorter Riders Will Love the New Fat Tire E-Bike From Rad Power Bikes

5 This Fat Bike Is Great for Off-Road Adventures. Foldable and Affordable, too

Rad Power Bikes is one of the largest e-bike manufacturers in the United States, and one of its most iconic models is the fat tire RadRover, introduced in 2015. Now the latest RadRover 6 Plus comes with some fresh tweaks and improvements meant to underline the evolution of the model.The 6 Plus has a more ergonomic design, with a reengineered frame that makes the bike more suitable to low height riders . It fits people measuring 5.17 ft (1.57m) and up. It is more comfortable, inspires more safety, and offers improved handling.An all-new 750W geared hub motor delivers more power and you can see the difference when riding up the hills, faster and easier. There’s a new, semi-integrated 48V, 14 Ah (672Wh) battery as well, which is easier to remove and is guaranteed to last for 800 charge cycles. We have no new information regarding the range, but assuming it is the same as with the older model, you’ll be able to ride for approximately 45 miles (72 km) on a single charge.Rad Power Bikes equipped the e-bike with 26” x 4” rugged, fat tires , with reflective sidewalls and built-in tire liners.The RadRover 6 Plus is a minimalist-looking bike, which is all about being practical rather than trendy. You might not get all the bells and whistles with this one, but the display gives you all the basics: charge indicator, odometer, speedometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, clock, and so on.There are five levels available with the pedal-assist feature, integrated taillight with brake light, and a standard LED headlight.Rad Power Bikes sells the new fat tire e-bike at $1,999, making it $300 more expensive than the previous version. You can order the bike on its website.