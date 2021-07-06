This Is How You Defy the Law of Gravity and Master Slopestyle Biking

Slopestyle biking is about keeping yourself and your bike as much as possible in the air, even though that means you mess around with the very law of gravity. But pro riders have mastered that skill and you can never get enough of watching them spinning their wheelers and bodies above the ground, doing backflips and all sorts of mid-air tricks that get you dizzy just watching them. Take Swede phenomenon Emil Johansson for instance, and his latest performance at the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle event.
Emil Johansson managed to win the gold medal for the fourth time in the competition, which is an impressive achievement especially given his age. The youngster is only 21 years old but a pro on the bike, with some really cool tricks up his sleeve, such as his legendary Barspin combinations. The Sweden-based champ was also a FMB (freeride mountain bike) World Tour and FMB Diamond winner.
The Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle festival takes place in Innsbruck, Austria, and its 2021 edition took place between June 16 – June 20. The event is a real aerial acrobatics show that brings the element of gravity mountain biking in every edition of the competition. Slopestyle riders from all over the world strive to bring their A-game in the contest, racing each other in tricks made in the sky.
For those of you who are new to the whole concept of slopestyle mountain biking, this is a riding style that combines BMX elements and tricks with big-air stunts, all performed on courses that include various jumps and obstacles.
The sport involves a lot of particular tricks. You’ve got your backflips (just like your regular ones but done on a bike), frontflips, Barspins (when you spin your handlebars a full rotation), Can-Cans, and more.
Watch all of them being demonstrated by Emil Johansson, who killed it on the course.
