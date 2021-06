This Fat Bike Is Great for Off-Road Adventures. Foldable and Affordable, too

The A20F bike is an all-terrain e-vehicle with dual shock-absorption and was developed for various uses so that you won’t be limited in your rides.It comes with a folding frame that allows you to fold the bike within 10 seconds. The frame is made of aluminum, which contributes to a reduced weight of the bike. The A20F weighs 63 lbs (28.5 kg), which is an improvement from the popular Matex X and Sondors Flod X fat tire bikes. The new ADO model also comes with an integrated carrying handle and one-click folding pedals.It is equipped with 20x4.0-inch-wide tires, and, along with the full-body shock absorption system makes sure the bike can reduce vibration and can cope with any terrain , from smooth city bike lanes to bumpy, gravel, uphill roads.The e-bike has a range of 50 miles (80km) on a single charge, packing a 10Ah lithium battery. It comes with a top speed of 24.8 mph (40 kph). The smart control system featured in the A20F allows you to switch between three cycling modes: pedaling, e-assist, and full e-power.Then there are also an off-road mode and a quick dynamic mode to choose from. The bike also lets you control the acceleration and power through the pedals and throttle. While the off-road mode lets you enjoy comfortable rides in the mountains, the dynamic mode is great for fast riding.The ADO A20F fat tire e-bike is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, where it’s managed to raise over $15,000, exceeding its $5,000 goal. You can get the bike for a pledge of $899, with the estimated delivery date being August 2021.