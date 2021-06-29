This Fat Bike Is Great for Off-Road Adventures. Foldable and Affordable, too

This foldable electric fat bike from Chinese e-mobility brand ADO (A Dece Oasis) is supposedly the most affordable available on the market. The bike is intended for both urban commutes as well as weekend adventures on rugged terrain.
The A20F bike is an all-terrain e-vehicle with dual shock-absorption and was developed for various uses so that you won’t be limited in your rides.
It comes with a folding frame that allows you to fold the bike within 10 seconds. The frame is made of aluminum, which contributes to a reduced weight of the bike. The A20F weighs 63 lbs (28.5 kg), which is an improvement from the popular Matex X and Sondors Flod X fat tire bikes. The new ADO model also comes with an integrated carrying handle and one-click folding pedals.
It is equipped with 20x4.0-inch-wide tires, and, along with the full-body shock absorption system makes sure the bike can reduce vibration and can cope with any terrain, from smooth city bike lanes to bumpy, gravel, uphill roads.
e-bike has a range of 50 miles (80km) on a single charge, packing a 10Ah lithium battery. It comes with a top speed of 24.8 mph (40 kph). The smart control system featured in the A20F allows you to switch between three cycling modes: pedaling, e-assist, and full e-power.Then there are also an off-road mode and a quick dynamic mode to choose from. The bike also lets you control the acceleration and power through the pedals and throttle. While the off-road mode lets you enjoy comfortable rides in the mountains, the dynamic mode is great for fast riding.
The ADO A20F fat tire e-bike is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, where it’s managed to raise over $15,000, exceeding its $5,000 goal. You can get the bike for a pledge of $899, with the estimated delivery date being August 2021.
