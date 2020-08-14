Robert Downey Jr. Is a Rad Rider, “Lovin’ and Appreciating” the RadRunner

As the Dothraki women would often say on Games of Thrones: “it is known.” It is known that one of the surest ways to increase attention to your products is to get some sort of celebrity – or, as of late, an influencer – to advertise them.
Sometimes, the association of the two, celebrity and product, happens by chance. Regular, non-famous riders of the Rad Power Bikes e-bikes are convinced that this is the case with Robert Downey Jr., one of the highest-paid and arguably most popular actor in recent years, thanks to his Iron Man role in the Avengers movie franchises.
Apparently, for all his gazillions of dollars, RDJ is just a regular dude. Like a regular dude, he prefers to ride an e-bike that is both solid quality and doesn’t burn a hole into your wallet – a seemingly impossible feat, but one that Rad Power is able to accomplish seemingly without much effort. Like a regular dude, he rides and loves his RadRunner, which isn’t even from the newer generation, with fork suspension and seven speeds.
“#Brother Chris Cuomo and I summer lovin’ and appreciating these Rad Power Bikes ... #riderad #ebikes #radrunner #eastcoast connection,” RDJ wrote in the caption to a photo of himself and Cuomo on RadRunners earlier this week.
Of course, we have no way of knowing whether these two got their e-bikes for free from the maker and, as such, if they’re actually advertising it. The fact that they’re on older-generation models would seem to indicate the opposite, and the mere idea has gotten the wide Rad online community raving about it on Facebook.
That said, RDJ isn’t the only celebrity loving Rad Power Bikes. Justin Bieber has been riding them since last year: he was spotted on an original RadRunner, but also on the newest RadMini, the fourth-generation model. As of late, he’s been riding a RadMini customized with his Drew logos and colors, and by the looks of it, House of Drew might even be selling the model soon.
Drew House Power Bikes pic.twitter.com/74AJvMa0j8— Drew House (@thehousedrew) June 15, 2020