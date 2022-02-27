This Ohio-Titled 1994 Nissan President JS Definitely Has the JDM Factor

Infiniti may be Nissan’s luxury division, but long before this marque was born, the Japanese automaker had the President. Sold between 1966 and 2010, the large sedan was Nissan’s first commercially available luxobarge.
Never sold in the United States, the President we’re covering today features the same rear-wheel-drive platform and 4.5-liter V8 engine as the Infiniti Q45. An extremely rare machine, this fellow also boasts a U.S. title thanks to the 25-year import rule. Brought stateside in 2021, this modern classic currently shows less than 39k kilometers (just over 24k miles) on the odometer.
A right-hand-drive example that flaunts a metric instrument cluster, this oddity of the Japanese auto industry is rocking 15-inch wheels mounted with Bridgestone Regno tires. A hydraulic active suspension system also needs to be mentioned, together with a four-speed automatic transmission.
The JS badge on the right-hand side of the trunk lid signifies the short wheelbase. This variant measures 2,880 millimeters (113.4 inches) from axle to axle, and the curb weight is estimated at just over 1,900 kilograms (nearly 4,200 pounds). The VH45DE hiding under the hood is fitted with six-bolt main bearing caps, molybdenum-coated floating pistons, forged-steel connecting rods, a forged-steel crankshaft, as well as coil-on-plug ignition.
Gifted with variable valve timing, marketed by Nissan under the VTC handle, the free-breathing V8 used to belt out 278 horsepower and 294 pound-feet (399 Nm) of torque when it was brand-spanking new, just like the Q45.
Serviced with fresh oil in 2021 by the previous owner, the President in the following video does have a few issues. The rubber, for example, carries 2015 date codes which means that it’s high time to change those tires. Given the car’s age, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find some scratches on the underside of the front lip and some scratches/dings around the exterior.
The wheels could use some tender loving care as well, and the same can be said about the discolored trunk carpeting. Last, but certainly not least, the center console’s rear trim is torn. Despite these niggles, there are four bids on the car at the time of writing. With five days left on the ticker, the President sits on a high bid of $4,470 on Doug DeMuro’s online auctions platform.
