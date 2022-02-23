Updated 2022 Nissan LEAF Coming to Europe in April With Enhanced Looks, New Wheel Options

The Nissan LEAF name carries a lot of weight in the industry, seen as how it is considered the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. The updated 2022 version is set to arrive in Europe this April, featuring a refreshed exterior design, advanced driver assistance systems and advanced connectivity. Order books open in March, with UK pricing starting at £26,995 once you also apply the plug-in car grant.
Visually, the LEAF now comes with Nissan’s new brand logo on the wheels, front grille and rear, plus new 16 and 17-inch alloy wheel options (with a sleek black fascia) and a refreshed line-up of exterior colors. There are two new hues available in Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue, both of which proved successful on other very important Nissan models such as the Qashqai and Ariya.
“The Nissan LEAF has always been about making advanced technology and the thrill of electric driving accessible to everyone with over 577,000 customers worldwide. LEAF has been designed around families’ needs to offer seamless connectivity and an efficient powertrain,” stated Nissan AMIEO region exec, Arnaud Charpentier.
Buyers can choose between two battery options, delivering up to 239 miles (WLTP) of autonomy in the LEAF e+ version. Other highlights include the car’s ProPILOT technology, which enables the LEAF to automatically stop, start and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front. Meanwhile, the e-Pedal function allows for one-pedal driving – like on a Tesla.
You also get a suite of infotainment features within the NissanConnect system, boasting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.
Furthermore, features such as climate control are also available through the NissanConnect Services app (on N-Connecta specification and above), with customers being able to link their LEAF to their Amazon Alexa smart home device for additional convenience.
In the United States, the Nissan LEAF retails from $27,400, but can be had for as little as $19,900 after applying potential Federal tax credit on qualified LEAF S models.
