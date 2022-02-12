This Museum-Quality 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees

If unblemished UJMs are your thing, money can actually buy happiness.
This drool-worthy 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 fell in the hands of its current owner back in 2018, and what had followed was a complete restoration covering just about everything from powertrain to cosmetics. For starters, the fuel tank and side panels were wrapped in a shiny layer of Candy Gold paintwork, while the chromed components have all been re-plated to keep things looking ultra-clean.
The bike’s rear end is adorned with a youthful leather saddle resembling the OEM unit, and a new wiring harness lies hidden underneath. In the footwear department, you’ll be greeted by fresh spokes, re-chromed rims and a grippy set of Continental tires. The cockpit still sports the stock Nippon Denso gauges, but they’ve been meticulously reconditioned during the overhaul.
As far as the suspension upgrades are concerned, this unsullied CB750 saw its forks refurbished with premium internals and new rubber gaiters. Finally, we arrive at the powertrain sector, where the classic icon received modern clutch plates and a quartet of high-grade pistons, along with youthful rings, seals and bearings. The engine breathes via refurbished carbs and a reproduction four-into-four exhaust.
Honda’s ‘71 MY head-turner is powered by an air-cooled SOHC four-banger, featuring eight valves and a displacement of 736cc. With 67 horses and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque on tap, the engine can push its bearer to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). If you’re digging this mint-condition CB750 as much as we are, then what we’re about to tell you will probably make your day!
The old-school samurai we’ve just examined is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and a mere 6,000 bones would be enough for you to best the current bid – at least for now. Should you be interested in making this legendary UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle) a part of your collection, be sure to submit your bid by February 17, as that’s when the auction will end.
