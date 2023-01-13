This Midnight Purple, Daily Driven 2020 MKV Toyota Supra Has 800 HP+

In the last two decades, most automakers who ruled the 80s and 90s performance scene have been dropping their legends one by one to catch up with so-called ‘shifting market demands.’ Toyota, on the other hand, has been doing the opposite. In the last five years alone, we’ve seen the return of the legendary Supra and the 86 – words alone can’t describe the reception they got on their comeback.
There were a lot of controversies when Toyota finally released the GR Supra in 2020. For many critics and die-hard Supra lovers, the new Supra wasn’t anything like the predecessor but more of a rebodied BMW Z4.
And while it’s not an automaker’s responsibility to play a part in finessing a purist’s nostalgia, the new-generation Toyota Supra gets a lot of props for being quite the head turner.
That Racing Channel on YouTube recently featured an iconic 800 HP+ (811 ps+) single turbo MKV Toyota Supra that belongs to car enthusiast and BMW automotive parts store owner Bryan.
The host admits that it’s not the first time the MKV Supra owner has been featured on the channel. The last time he was showcased, he was crazy-shifting gears in his BMW 335i and earned the nickname ‘grandpa in the Altima’ in the comments section.
It’s unlikely he’s going to bang any gears in his MKV Supra (read BMW ZF transmission).
Since Bryan is an automotive parts store owner and all, his 2020 MKV Supra is unlike any unit that rolled out at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria.
Under the hood, his 2020 MKV Toyota Supra packs a sleeved motor with a top-mount turbo setup done by P2uned. The Winchester, Virginia-based tuner specializes in performance modification of later model A90 and A91 Toyota Supra and other BMW models that don B58 and S58 powerplants.
“We were going to do a 3-2 stroker and then ended up not going that route. I am kind of glad I went this route because it seems more friendly and street drivable, I guess,” Bryan explained about the performance mods on his Supra.
For the powerplant’s cooling system, he used a CSF solution. The Supra runs a CFS manifold with port injection, a charge pipe, and MOTIV ReFlex. It's also running a G35-1050 turbo (68 mm). Both his engine builder and turner say there’s still room to push more power.
Bryan’s car is tuned on Ecu Tek by Jeff Payn. According to him, Payn did a fantastic job on the tune.
“I’ve done close to 500 pulls this whole summer. I thought I was going to blow it up before the summer ended, and it’s still strong somehow,” Bryan confessed.
He’s also bought a Nitrous kit (to launch quicker), but since he has a torque converter installed, he’s keeping it for later.
Bryan’s Supra has been to the track once (without a Trans tune and torque converter) and hit 10.03 seconds on the quarter-mile run. He believes it's running high 9s with the upgrades.
This 2020 MKV Supra might make more than 800 hp (811 ps), but Bryan admits it’s a daily driver. He uses it four out of seven days a week.
Besides what’s hiding under the hood, Bryan’s Supra runs an aggressive drag setup with WLED drag racing wheels. The host admits that a drag pack has never felt so at home in a modern-day car.
You can check out the video below If you are curious about how hard this 2020 MKV Toyota Supra rips. The Tomei exhaust at the back is worth your attention.
