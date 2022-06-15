Modified Toyota Supra Drag Races Modified Audi RS 3, Wheel Spin Galore

Both loved and loathed, the BMW-infused Supra wouldn’t have been with us here if BMW didn’t agree to share its turbo straight-six engine and many other bits with Toyota. Is that a bad thing? The answer isn’t clear...
On the one hand, it’s hard to compete with the MKIV Supra that we all know and love, an overengineered icon that’s known for its engine’s immense strength and tunability. But on the other hand, Toyota couldn’t have chosen a better engine for the MKV because the B58 is a sweet mill.
Underrated from the factory, the 3.0-liter powerplant has been proven beyond 1,000 ponies on the dyno. This particular example of the breed is a little tamer. The SRD Tuning stage two package has improved the rear-wheel rating to 407 horsepower and crankshaft rating to 450-460 ponies.
On the strip, down at Santa Pod Raceway in the United Kingdom, the peeps at Officially Gassed have recorded 3.71 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers) per hour. With two guys in the car, that is! Their best quarter-mile run was 11.96 seconds at 118 miles per hour (nearly 190 kilometers per hour), which is genuinely impressive for an everyday car.
Evil GT’s Audi RS 3 Sedan then shows up on the other lane of the strip, packing in the ballpark of 450 horsepower. That’s a lot for a front-wheel-drive chassis, but still, remember that Audi uses quattro all-wheel drive for this application. A very clever type of quattro, featuring electronically-controlled multiple disc clutches for the rear drive shafts. As much as 100 percent of the rear torque can be sent to the outside wheel to powerslide.
Have a wild guess which of these cars proved quicker on the quarter mile. If you said RS 3, well done! As it’s often the case with rear-driven sports cars and supercars, the Supra loses too much at launch due to wheel spin.
Underrated from the factory, the 3.0-liter powerplant has been proven beyond 1,000 ponies on the dyno. This particular example of the breed is a little tamer. The SRD Tuning stage two package has improved the rear-wheel rating to 407 horsepower and crankshaft rating to 450-460 ponies.
On the strip, down at Santa Pod Raceway in the United Kingdom, the peeps at Officially Gassed have recorded 3.71 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers) per hour. With two guys in the car, that is! Their best quarter-mile run was 11.96 seconds at 118 miles per hour (nearly 190 kilometers per hour), which is genuinely impressive for an everyday car.
Evil GT’s Audi RS 3 Sedan then shows up on the other lane of the strip, packing in the ballpark of 450 horsepower. That’s a lot for a front-wheel-drive chassis, but still, remember that Audi uses quattro all-wheel drive for this application. A very clever type of quattro, featuring electronically-controlled multiple disc clutches for the rear drive shafts. As much as 100 percent of the rear torque can be sent to the outside wheel to powerslide.
Have a wild guess which of these cars proved quicker on the quarter mile. If you said RS 3, well done! As it’s often the case with rear-driven sports cars and supercars, the Supra loses too much at launch due to wheel spin.