This Luxury Sport Yacht Can Hit More Than 50 MPH Thanks to Surface Drives

One of the downsides of superyachts is that their size is slowing them down. So, those who are more interested in adrenaline-pumping rides without compromising a luxurious accommodation could be inspired by this sport yacht whose performance was taken to the next level.
The first thing that draws attention is the funny name, a play-on-words that gives a nautical twist to a financial term – Accrewed Interest.
Next, it’s the brand. Sunseeker is one of the most famous luxury boat builders in the world. Its history goes back to the 1970s when Formula One driver Henry Taylor partnered with Robert Braithwaite, the Sunseeker founder. Together, they designed an innovative boat at the time, which would pave the way for a long series of highly-popular yachts that are just as luxurious as they are fast.
But this 71-foot (21.6 meters) Sunseeker yacht built in 2014 has another ace up its sleeve – it can cut through the waves even faster than the brand’s standard 68 Sport Yacht, which promises 36 knots (41 mph/66.6 kph). Its original owner wanted even more, so he added Arneson surface drives to the MTU 10v 2000 M94 engines. As a result, this bad boy can go as fast as 44 knots (50.6 mph/81.4 kph) or cruise comfortably at 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph).
Surface drives or surface-piercing propellers decrease the load on the engine compared to conventional submerged propellers. With half of the propeller rotating under water and the other half above the surface, the boat can use the engines’ power in a more efficient way to go faster. As Boating explains, it’s not about a direct increase in performance but about improved efficiency.
The Arneson Surface Drive (ASD) is a version of surface-piercing drives that was developed by Howard Arneson, an engineer who also invented the automatic swimming pool vacuuming system and who tested this type of drive on racing catamarans. Today, it’s still one of the most popular types of surface drives for performance yachts.
A few years ago, Moran Yachts stated that Accrewed Interest was the only North American boat with this much power. It might have been surpassed in the meantime, but it’s still a great yacht for both speed and luxury, and it’s up for grabs at Merlewood. Someone could become its new owner for just under $2 million.
