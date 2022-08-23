1995 Speedboat Looks Like the Love Child of Bumblebee and a Classic Porsche, Bidding Open

Water makes up about 60% of an adult male body. We need it to survive, so it's no wonder that we are naturally drawn to it. And with over 70% of the Earth's surface being covered in water, humans always find a way to enjoy it one way or another. While swimming can be relaxing, our need for speed pushes us to turn to different motorized solutions.
Going out to the lake or the ocean isn't quite as fun without your friends and family. While a jet ski might be a cool solution for a lone wolf or a couple, you'll need a boat if you want a bigger entourage around you. As is the case with cars, there are plenty of options on the market. While the more accessible ones will only set you back a few thousand dollars, only billionaires will afford the top-end yachts.
But today we are going to look at something that's in the affordable spectrum, something that was built back in 1995. At first glance, you might think that this 1995 Craig Craft 168 Boss is the love child of a Bumblebee and a classic Porsche. This isn't the fanciest boat on the market, but it sure is a neat one. This 16' (4.87 meters) speedboat missed the opportunity of being almost perfect, as it doesn't have a flat-six engine to move around.
Instead, it makes use of a GM-based 4.3-liter V6 that was just installed last year. That should provide access to just over 200 horsepower, which isn't half bad if you're navigating by yourself. With four people onboard, it's still going to be up to the job. But if you're thinking about jet boat performance, you might want to look into swapping in a Porsche turbo engine or at least a V8.
One positive thing about the engine is the fact that it has only been run for less than three hours so far, which means it should provide plenty of more water time without a headache. The total run time is unknown, but it can't be that much seeing that this boat has been in storage for almost 27 years.
If you like the way it looks on the outside, you're probably going to enjoy the matching yellow interior as well. You don't even have to bring a trailer, as it's sitting on one already. And with six days to go before the auction is over, the highest bid stands at $12,000. Upon a quick search, you'll find another older listing for this boat where the seller was asking for $25,000. So it's probably safe to assume that you can get it for slightly less than that by the time this is all over.
