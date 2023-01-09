This Low-Mileage Lamborghini Countach Was Hidden for 30 Years in Venezuela

The Lamborghini Countach is almost 50 years old as of 2023 and, fittingly enough, well-maintained examples are now worth more than $500K. And while the Countach is not among the classics we usually find in barns, some lesser-known examples have started to pop up after years in hiding.
John Temerian of "CuratedTV" recently discovered and purchased one such example. A low-mileage 1980s supercar in black over tan, the Countach spent more than three decades in Venezuela and turned out to be a historically important model. And the story of its discovery and return to the U.S. is interesting, to say the least.
Temerian shares that he discovered the car by accident on Instagram. He reached out to the owner, who at first was reluctant to share information on the car, and eventually found out it was located in Venezuela and that it had only 6,000 km (3,728 miles) on the odometer. He immediately attempted to purchase the Countach, but he was turned down. That's when the previous owner revealed that his father bought and imported the car into the South American country in the late 1980s.
Fast forward a couple of years, and the owner finally agreed to sell the Countach. And much to John's surprise, it was one of the best-documented examples out there. The car came with lots and lots of papers, including important records, receipts for parts, and correspondence with the Italian automaker.
In his own words, every time he got photos with new paperwork, the price increased by $5,000. John does not disclose the sum he paid for the Countach, but he hints that this Lamborghini changed hands for a seven-figure sum. And that's something you don't see every day.
Shipping the Countach to the U.S. was difficult and stressful, though. Not only because of the strained diplomatic relations between the countries, but also because valuable goods tend to disappear before they head out to sea due to severe corruption.
Fortunately, though, John was lucky enough to get the Countach in Miami in one piece, but not before the car went missing for a couple of hours due to a misplaced container. And once he got it to his garage, Temerian finally realized why the Lambo looked somewhat familiar due to its white badges, side rocker panels, and slightly lowered ride height.
He had seen it in a few famous photos with a girl in a bikini next to the car that had circulated in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The pictures were taken in Fort Lauderdale and the documents he got with the car confirmed that the Countach was indeed originally shipped to the coastal city 30 miles (48 km) north of Miami.
But why was this Lamborghini hidden for so long in Venezuela? Well, it may have something to do with the ongoing socioeconomic and political crisis that's been plaguing the country since the 1990s. But it's amazing that the previous owner managed to keep it under the radar for so long. More importantly, it's even more impressive that he kept it in such fantastic condition.
So what's in it for the Lambo, now that it returned to the States? Well, the Countach spent about a year or so in John's shop (yup, he also kept it away from curious eyes), but it's going to change hands again. Its final destination, at least for now, will be a "very, very passionate Countach collector." That's good news and, hopefully, we'll get to see it at some classic car shows in the future. Until that happens, find out more about it in the video below.
