Classic Lamborghini Countach Gets Wrinkled Up in Norway, Age Had Nothing to Do With It

Jeremy Clarkson famously said that “speed has never killed anyone, suddenly becoming stationary, that’s what gets you.” And it was the physics taught in elementary school that has left this Lamborghini Countach looking all sad.
The accident supposedly happened in Norway, with the only picture of it shared by supercar.fails on Instagram a few days ago. However, we found the same image on Reddit, uploaded one month ago, and since the news outlets haven’t picked it up, we are going to assume that it was recorded earlier this summer.
Looking at the wreckage, we could say that the Countach hit a solid object with its rear left quarter panel. This would explain the significant damages that extend to the back end too, and also comprise the axle. In all likelihood, there are other parts that have taken a beating in this accident that we know nothing about, which has rendered the classic Italian supercar useless for the time being.
Nonetheless, even if it is undrivable, with the right amount of Benjamins, all the necessary tools, and a lot of free time, someone who is not afraid of elbow grease could bring it back to its former glory, though we don’t think it will be easy to source all the necessary parts for the repair.
A true icon sketched out by Marcello Gandini at Bertone when it comes to the LP500 prototype, Paolo Stanzani for the production version, and Horacio Pagani (yes, that Horacio Pagani) for the 25th Anniversary, the Lamborghini Countach came out in 1974. It remained in production until 1990 at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy, and it is estimated that almost 2,000 copies saw the light of day. The Countach was succeeded by the Diablo, which in turn was replaced by the Murcielago, and finally by the modern-day Aventador.
Looking at the wreckage, we could say that the Countach hit a solid object with its rear left quarter panel. This would explain the significant damages that extend to the back end too, and also comprise the axle. In all likelihood, there are other parts that have taken a beating in this accident that we know nothing about, which has rendered the classic Italian supercar useless for the time being.
Nonetheless, even if it is undrivable, with the right amount of Benjamins, all the necessary tools, and a lot of free time, someone who is not afraid of elbow grease could bring it back to its former glory, though we don’t think it will be easy to source all the necessary parts for the repair.
A true icon sketched out by Marcello Gandini at Bertone when it comes to the LP500 prototype, Paolo Stanzani for the production version, and Horacio Pagani (yes, that Horacio Pagani) for the 25th Anniversary, the Lamborghini Countach came out in 1974. It remained in production until 1990 at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy, and it is estimated that almost 2,000 copies saw the light of day. The Countach was succeeded by the Diablo, which in turn was replaced by the Murcielago, and finally by the modern-day Aventador.