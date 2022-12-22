This Is a Simple Way to Optimize The Range of Your Electric Ford in Winter

All electric vehicles experience a drop in range in cold temperatures, so one of the biggest concerns for electric car owners come winter is how to best conserve the energy in the battery. To prepare for long winter journeys, preconditioning allows you to preheat the battery and preserve range.
In most of Europe and North America, it is already cold and most likely getting colder. Cold weather is a headache for electric car owners. And that's because no matter what type of electric vehicle they drive, they are aware that cold temperatures limit battery power. And they're counting on that power to keep a comfortable temperature in the cabin and windows defrosted in the winter months.
A video posted on Ford's YouTube page offers some tips for those who own an electric car. The video focuses on the preconditioning function available on Ford electric cars. This preheats the high-voltage battery and brings it to an optimal temperature. Using the charger as a power source saves battery power and maximizes overall range.
According to the tutorial, the first step to precondition the battery is to set the start time. This can be done in two ways. One can be done remotely using the FordPass app installed on your smartphone. The second way is via the in-car display.
First, let's consider the scenario where you're already in the driver's seat. First, select the sync screen button on the display and press charge. Then tap the Departure and Comfort icon. The next step is to adjust the days of the week, the time, and the ideal cabin temperature according to your or your passengers' preferences. Very important then is to save the settings, otherwise, they will not be saved and you will have to redo the steps.
The other way can be done remotely via the FordPass app. Once you open the app on your smartphone, all you have to do is go to the bottom of the screen and select your departure time. Then you tap on Add Departure Time and from there, you can adjust the time, days of the week, and cabin temperature.
Setting the charge level tells the vehicle how much to charge when plugged in.
If you want to set the charge level via FordPass, you start by opening the app on your smartphone. Select Charge, go to Charge settings and then choose the times. Then all you have to do is select the location you want to manage and then, using the slider bar, adjust the charge level. As with doing this via the in-car screen, don't forget to save your settings.
Once you have set your charging times, you can plug your vehicle. If you do the settings via the FordPass app, the user will receive an alert to let them know when the vehicle has reached the preset temperature.
That said, it's good to know that in the case of an electric car, in winter, the range decreases quite a bit, and recharging is harder in negative temperatures, so keep this in mind when planning your travels.
