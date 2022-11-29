Elon Musk Teases New Smartphone Amid Apple and Google Feud for App Stores

Another day, another feud for Elon Musk on Twitter. This time, it’s with tech giant Apple, regarding Twitter’s availability in app stores. But he’s not concerned and teases he might build a new mobile device instead.
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, many well-known brands and people have distanced themselves from the social media platform, either for his $8-a-month Twitter Blue or his free speech policies. Most recently, Alyssa Milano revealed that she exchanged her Tesla for a Volkswagen because of Musk’s Twitter policies.
Now, it looks like Musk’s latest feud is with Apple and Google, regarding Twitter’s space in the app stores. So far, neither Apple nor Google have made any public announcement regarding Twitter. But both have lengthy safety guidelines and have previously banned other social media platforms that allowed loose speech, such as Truth Social or Parler.
On November 28, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.” He added, “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”
Another bad sign for Twitter is that longtime marketing executive Phil Schiller, in charge of Apple’s App Store, deleted his Twitter account last week. That was after Musk complained about Apple’s app fees, saying that they are benefiting from a “hidden 30% tax on the internet.”
If the tech giants decide to kick Twitter out of the apps, Elon Musk has a backup plan: he will create his own mobile device.
The idea first came from podcaster Liz Wheeler, who proposed Elon Musk to produce his own smartphone. "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone." she wrote on her Twitter account. "Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?" She also created a poll about it, with 51.2% out of 130,161 votes saying they would switch to a "tELONphone."
The Tesla and Twitter CEO replied, "I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."
In the past, Elon Musk has made many claims that didn’t turn out to be true. But I guess time will tell if he will build a Tesla/ SpaceX/ Twitter phone.
