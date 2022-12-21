Thatcham Research Will Investigate Insurance Costs and Peculiarities in Repairing EVs

When Tesla presented its own insurance policy, the company’s advocates saw that as an innovative move. It was more of a survival measure to keep the company’s EVs more desirable: other insurance companies were charging a large amount of money to protect them. The reason is simple: any damage to a battery pack can cost $20,000, which will turn most vehicles into a total loss. Thatcham Research started a five-month investigation to help insurance companies with challenges such as this one.

