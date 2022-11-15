Enel to Recharge Air Taxis at Italy’s First Vertiport

What seems like a scene from a contemporary version of the Jetsons is very close to becoming reality – we’re talking about riding in an air taxi for the daily commute. Not only eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) but also vertiports are set to become a common sight in the major cities around the world. After testing a pioneering vertiport, Italy marks another milestone on its way to urban air mobility (UAM).

6 photos