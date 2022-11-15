Enel to Recharge Air Taxis at Italy’s First Vertiport

What seems like a scene from a contemporary version of the Jetsons is very close to becoming reality – we’re talking about riding in an air taxi for the daily commute. Not only eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) but also vertiports are set to become a common sight in the major cities around the world. After testing a pioneering vertiport, Italy marks another milestone on its way to urban air mobility (UAM).
Last month, an eVTOL public flight test took place at the Italy’s first vertiport, at Fiumicino. This is only the first step for UrbanV, which envisions a wide network of vertiports starting with Rome and Fiumicino, and expanding to Venice, Bologna, and even the French Riviera. This new mobility ecosystem couldn’t be possible without an adequate charging infrastructure for the electric aircraft that will operate as air taxis.
This is where Enel comes it, through its electric mobility company, Enel X Way. A recent MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed together with UrbanV gives Enel X Way the green light to study and then implement an electricity infrastructure, integrated with storage systems, throughout the future vertiports in Italy and other regions.
Lorenzo Rambaldi, head of innovation at Enel X Way, said that this makes Enel the first company in Italy to provide recharging solutions for the electric aviation sector, which has the potential to provide large-scale public transport that’s entirely green.
On the other hand, Rome wants to become one of the first cities in the world to offer air taxi services for direct connections. It’s already made the first step, with the inauguration of the Fiumicino vertiport. Next, the two partners will be working on the infrastructure for recharging flying taxis, as well as the technology for vertiport operations management.
If things go according to plan, people will be able to start enjoying UAM services in just two years from now.
