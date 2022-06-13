Pioneering Vertiport in Canada to Be Built at a Former U.S. Air Force Base

Cargo drones and air taxis could become a real game-changer in states that have communities in isolated regions, with challenging weather, which are difficult to reach. One of these states is Canada, which is why a local aerospace and logistics company is determined to make transportation more accessible for the remote Indigenous communities.
Dymond Group’s vision for the future is a wide network of vertiports, seamlessly integrated with the existing public transportation, with hubs in all the major Canadian cities. The first step is building one vertiport that will get things in motion.
The Canadian company recently acquired a 10% stake in Urban-Air Port (UAP), a UK-based vertiport developer, according to eVTOL.com. Feasibility studies for determining the right location are still ongoing, but all signs indicate that it will be the Stephenville International Airport, on the west coast of Newfoundland. According to the same source, Dymond is in the process of acquiring Stepehnville, where it will build its first UAP vertiport.
Stephenville’s history goes back to the World War II, when Newfoundland wasn’t even part of Canada. That’s when a U.S. Air Force base was built, based on a land lease agreement with Britain. Decades later, a UK-developed airport for unmanned aircraft is about to replace the historic military base.
UAP recently unveiled a vertiport demonstrator called Air-One, in Coventry, at Westminster Car Park. The 17,000-square foot (1,579 square meters) hub claiming to be the first of its kind in the world includes a cargo logistics hub and a passenger lounge, in addition to the air taxi hangar, and the command and control center. The Air-One UAP vertiports are designed to provide passenger and cargo loading, mission control, and eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) recharging.
This pioneering vertiport in Canada would not only provide air taxi services, but would also help get fresh supplies to remote locations in days, instead of weeks. The Stephenville vertiport is set to be followed by a second hub, at an undisclosed location. Both of them are set to kick off construction in the next two years.
