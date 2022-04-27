World's First Fully Operational Hub for eVTOLs Is Ready to Be Introduced to the Public

Back in 2020, London-based startup Urban-Air Port promised us the world’s first fully operational hub for eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) and autonomous delivery drones. Now the vertiport is completed and ready to dazzle the public.
For those who are unfamiliar with Urban-Air Port, the British company develops ground infrastructure for air taxis and autonomous delivery drones. The highly awaited hub, which is touted as the first such demonstrator in the world, is called Air-One and is located in the heart of Coventry, at Westminster Car Park. Only fifteen months were required to bring it to completion, from the design stage to fabrication and making it fully functional.
The Air-One project was developed in partnership with eVTOL manufacturer Supernal and was backed by the U.K. Government. Built in just 11 weeks, the 17,000 sq ft (1,579 sq m) radial Air-One consists of multiple fully outfitted zones such as a cargo logistics hub, a passenger lounge, retail pop-up, café, security screening, command and control center, and electric and hydrogen air vehicle hangar.
As explained by Supernal, these zones are “anchored by a patented 56 ft (17 m) circular final approach and takeoff (FATO) platform that raises 19 ft (5.7 m) in the sky using a compact, state-of-the-art, synchronized link-lift system.”
Air-One will provide a blueprint for over 200 vertiports Urban-Air Port plans to further build all over the world, in locations such as London, Los Angeles, Australia, South Korea, France, Germany, South East Asia, and Scandinavia. The Coventry-based one will operate for at least a month, demonstrating how Advanced Air Mobility can decarbonize transport and reduce traffic congestion at the same time.
Guests interested to take a tour of the Air-One hub can do so between April 28 and May 15, booking a visit on Urban-Air Port’s website. Tourists will also be able to see showcased Supernal’s S-A1 eVTOL model and take part in live flight demonstrations from Malloy, Skyfarer, and West Midlands Police.
The Air-One project was developed in partnership with eVTOL manufacturer Supernal and was backed by the U.K. Government. Built in just 11 weeks, the 17,000 sq ft (1,579 sq m) radial Air-One consists of multiple fully outfitted zones such as a cargo logistics hub, a passenger lounge, retail pop-up, café, security screening, command and control center, and electric and hydrogen air vehicle hangar.
As explained by Supernal, these zones are “anchored by a patented 56 ft (17 m) circular final approach and takeoff (FATO) platform that raises 19 ft (5.7 m) in the sky using a compact, state-of-the-art, synchronized link-lift system.”
Air-One will provide a blueprint for over 200 vertiports Urban-Air Port plans to further build all over the world, in locations such as London, Los Angeles, Australia, South Korea, France, Germany, South East Asia, and Scandinavia. The Coventry-based one will operate for at least a month, demonstrating how Advanced Air Mobility can decarbonize transport and reduce traffic congestion at the same time.
Guests interested to take a tour of the Air-One hub can do so between April 28 and May 15, booking a visit on Urban-Air Port’s website. Tourists will also be able to see showcased Supernal’s S-A1 eVTOL model and take part in live flight demonstrations from Malloy, Skyfarer, and West Midlands Police.