Hyundai’s Supernal Invests in the World’s Smallest Airport, for Drone and eVTOL Operations

When Hyundai Motor Group officially launched its urban air mobility division last year, it was a clear signal that the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) industry is on track to becoming one of the most important ones when it comes to mobility. A recent investment from the same Group in a startup that’s developing UAM (urban air mobility) infrastructure is another huge step in that direction.
All mobility sectors have certain issues in common when it comes to the transition towards green alternatives, but air mobility faces an extra challenge, due to the lack of infrastructure. Although many eVTOL developers claim that their aircraft can easily take off and land in already existing urban spaces, it’s clear that a revolution of urban aviation won’t be possible without dedicated infrastructure.
In spite of that, numbers show that most investments in the industry go towards the aerial vehicles themselves, with only a small percentage for physical ground infrastructure. This is what led the British startup, Urban-Air Port (UAP), to focus on developing vertiports that will enable large-scale operations of cargo drones and air taxis. It plans to build no less than 200 vertiport sites in the next five years, all over the world.
UAP isn’t just dreaming big. By April, this year, visitors will be able to take a closer look at the first fully-operational hub for eVTOLs. Called the Air-One, UAP’s hub will be open to the public, in the Coventry City Center.
But what’s even more exciting is that UAP just got a major boost from Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Divison, now officially known as Supernal. In fact, this is the first time a big eVTOL company has invested in a UAM infrastructure developer. Also, Supernal’s Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Adam Slepian, is now part of UAP’s board of directors.
While Supernal is getting ready to launch commercial flights for its eVTOL in 2028, it will also be working hand in hand with UAP, to develop a network of vertiport sites.
Introduced as the world’s smallest airport, UAP’s hub is a versatile, ultra-compact center for aircraft command and control, charging, passenger/cargo loading, and other related operations. Functioning as a zero-emissions, off-grid solution, this hub comes in various forms, including the City Box platform for cargo drones and a maritime-based model called Marine One.
In spite of that, numbers show that most investments in the industry go towards the aerial vehicles themselves, with only a small percentage for physical ground infrastructure. This is what led the British startup, Urban-Air Port (UAP), to focus on developing vertiports that will enable large-scale operations of cargo drones and air taxis. It plans to build no less than 200 vertiport sites in the next five years, all over the world.
UAP isn’t just dreaming big. By April, this year, visitors will be able to take a closer look at the first fully-operational hub for eVTOLs. Called the Air-One, UAP’s hub will be open to the public, in the Coventry City Center.
But what’s even more exciting is that UAP just got a major boost from Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Divison, now officially known as Supernal. In fact, this is the first time a big eVTOL company has invested in a UAM infrastructure developer. Also, Supernal’s Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Adam Slepian, is now part of UAP’s board of directors.
While Supernal is getting ready to launch commercial flights for its eVTOL in 2028, it will also be working hand in hand with UAP, to develop a network of vertiport sites.
Introduced as the world’s smallest airport, UAP’s hub is a versatile, ultra-compact center for aircraft command and control, charging, passenger/cargo loading, and other related operations. Functioning as a zero-emissions, off-grid solution, this hub comes in various forms, including the City Box platform for cargo drones and a maritime-based model called Marine One.