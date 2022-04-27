No More Chinese-Made DJI Drones for Russia and Ukraine as Both Sides Use Them for War

Because the ongoing war in Ukraine is the first one of modern times pitting against each other relatively equal nations, technologically speaking, we’re seeing extensive use of the most advanced hardware available. And we’re not talking solely about military hardware.
If there is one type of technology that became the star of the Ukrainian battlefields, that would be drones. We’ve all heard by now the success tales of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2, or the less so ones of the Russian Orlan, and we’ll soon be introduced to the exploits of American Reapers and Quantix.
All of the above have been bred for use in warfare, but are not the only ones being employed as such there. Even drones made for civilian use are getting send into the fray, and one giant drone maker is not particularly happy about that.
Late last week, Chinese company DJI stepped up and expressed its opposition at its products being used for military purposes.
“We want to reiterate a position we have long held: our products are made to improve people’s lives and benefit the world, and we absolutely deplore any use of our products to cause harm,” the company said.
It added back then that its drones are not for military use, the company does not provide after-sales services for products that have been identified as being used for military purposes, and refused to customize or enable modifications that would enable the products for military use.
After about a week or so after the above clarifications were made, DJI decided to suspend its business in both Russia and Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera. The decision is temporary, as DJI is “reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions.”
Even so, the decision makes the company the first Chinese giant to stop its activities in Russia since the start of the war and as a direct result of it.
