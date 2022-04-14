Lilium’s High-Speed eVTOL Jet Takes Final Steps Towards Certification

Instead of luxury private jets, some could opt in the future for a new generation of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) jets. One of them, the Lilium eVTOL jet, is closer to certification.
The Lilium German startup claims to have developed the first aircraft that can be called an eVTOL jet. Two years ago, it completed the first step of the type certification process required by EASA (the European Union Aviation Safety Agency). The Establishment of the Certification Program is the second step, which Lilium is currently working on.
During this phase, the eVTOL manufacturer and the Agency are supposed to jointly define the means of demonstrating the aircraft’s compliance with each of the requirements established during the first step. As part of that, Lilium has submitted its Means of Compliance proposals to EASA. This step officially takes it much closer to the full certification. The final step before obtaining type certification will be the compliance demonstration.
At the same time, the company launched a full test campaign for the Phoenix 2 fifth-generation technology demonstrator. These advanced trials, set to take place in Spain, will include transition flights and high-speed flights. Plus, an additional demonstrator aircraft, the Phoenix 3, will also be used at the testing facility in Spain, starting this summer.
The future Lilium eVTOL jet boasts 36 propellers placed on its front and rear. The manufacturer’s in-house technology called the Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT) is supposed to make maneuvering this jet both easy and efficient, through thrust vector control in all flight phases. It also comes with a flexible configuration that allows it to be used either as a private eVTOL jet with six seats or as a cargo aircraft.
Lilium hasn’t yet revealed too many details regarding the performance of what it claims to be a revolutionary aircraft, but we know that it can hit 300 kph (186 mph) and that it promises a range of 300 km (186 miles).
During this phase, the eVTOL manufacturer and the Agency are supposed to jointly define the means of demonstrating the aircraft’s compliance with each of the requirements established during the first step. As part of that, Lilium has submitted its Means of Compliance proposals to EASA. This step officially takes it much closer to the full certification. The final step before obtaining type certification will be the compliance demonstration.
At the same time, the company launched a full test campaign for the Phoenix 2 fifth-generation technology demonstrator. These advanced trials, set to take place in Spain, will include transition flights and high-speed flights. Plus, an additional demonstrator aircraft, the Phoenix 3, will also be used at the testing facility in Spain, starting this summer.
The future Lilium eVTOL jet boasts 36 propellers placed on its front and rear. The manufacturer’s in-house technology called the Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT) is supposed to make maneuvering this jet both easy and efficient, through thrust vector control in all flight phases. It also comes with a flexible configuration that allows it to be used either as a private eVTOL jet with six seats or as a cargo aircraft.
Lilium hasn’t yet revealed too many details regarding the performance of what it claims to be a revolutionary aircraft, but we know that it can hit 300 kph (186 mph) and that it promises a range of 300 km (186 miles).