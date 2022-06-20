Skyports Is Testing the Delivery of School Meals by Drone

More on this:

1 Amazon Is Finally Ready to Launch Its Drone Delivery Service, Will Kick Off in California

2 Zipline Unveils the "Holy Grail" of Drone Tech, an Acoustic Detection and Avoidance System

3 Wisk and Skyports Join Forces for Autonomous Air Taxi Operations in the U.S.

4 Skyports Will Build and Operate the First Test Vertiport in Europe

5 Skyports Plans to Build Vertiports for Electric Air Taxis in Los Angeles