This Heavyweight BMW Drag Race Battle Tries To Prove if Diesel Beats Gasoline

Our first diesel warrior is the BMW 430D. It comes with a 3.0-liter inline-six engine capable of delivering 455 horsepower (461 ps) and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque. Out of the modifications the car went through, we counted the hybrid turbo kit, exhaust system, downpipe,cooler delete kit, front mount intercooler, race camshaft kit, high-pressure fuel pump, injectors, a custom gearbox, and engine tune. The car weighs 3,395 lbs. (1,540 kg), it's RWD and has an eight-speed automatic transmission.Next up is the gas-powered BMW M4 with its 3.0-liter inline-six engine that can output 480 hp (486 ps) with 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. Modifications include a single exhaust mid-pipe, differential mount, custom map, and gearbox map. The M4 weighs the same as the 430D at 3,395 lbs. (1,540 kg), has a rear-wheel drive system, and a dual-clutch seven-speed transmission.The third runner is the BMW 435D xDrive with its 3.0-liter inline-six engine that produces 424 hp (430 ps) with 690 lb-ft (936 Nm) of torque. Modifications include a hybrid turbo, custom exhaust, EGR cooler delete kit, front mount intercooler, custom gearbox and engine tune. At 3,582 lbs. (1,625 kg), it's the heaviest out of all three. It'sand has an eight-speed automatic transmission.Now finally it's off to the races. During the first one, al three seemed to have a good start, but soon enough, the 435D xDrive overtook its competitors and left them in the dust. Then came the 430D followed by the M4. That's a hard win for team diesel.The second race was a bit different. It was a photo finish between the 435D and the M4, with the 430D crossing the finish line in last place. After the slow-motion replay, it turns out the 435D won again, by a hair. All in all, it was pretty a interesting drag race event, and the diesel camp can breathe easily, knowing one of their champions won the day.