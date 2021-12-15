This Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 50th Anniversary Drag Racer Means Business

How To Keep Cognitive Dissonance From Ruining Your Daily Driver

Back in 2018, Ford revived the Cobra Jet nameplate as a tribute to the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet from the 1968 model year. Ford Performance delivered a grand total of 68 anniversary drag racers in 2018, and the vehicle we’re covering on this occasion has never seen a strip in its life. 23 photos



Not yet registered with Ford Performance, this Cobra Jet channels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear end with the help of a three-speed racing transmission and a racing spool with 3.89 gearing. On that note, the seller highlights that the car is currently set to limited performance calibration. Finished in Oxford White and beautified with Cobra Jet graphics, chassis number MFP500CJ180064 is rocking a carbon-fiber hood, forged-aluminum wheels from RC Components, a wheelie bar, as well as a parachute. Acquired by the current owner in October 2021, the quarter-mile warrior left the Peoria Ford showroom three years ago with a sticker price of $139,995.Currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $70,000 and one day remaining on the auction, this no-nonsense Ford Performance 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet also features an NHRA-certified roll cage, Strange Engineering calipers and adjustable coilover suspension, Racetech fixed-back seats, and a RacePak digital dashboard display. The bumper-mounted battery kill switch only adds to the visual drama, along with the Mickey Thompson ET drag radials and the slotted/vented brake rotors.Equipped with a 9.0-inch rear axle instead of the road-going Mustang’s independent design, the Cobra Jet is relatively spartan on the inside compared to the series-production sibling. The airbag-less Sparco steering wheel and ratchet shifter with line-lock controls bring the point home, together with the one-seat configuration, harness, and window net.Chassis 64 of 68 hides a 5.2-liter V8 under the lightweight hood, an engine that features the same bore and stroke as the Predator in the GT500. This fellow is complemented by a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger instead of the Shelby’s Eaton TVS R2650 blower, Mahle forged pistons, a performance intake, an ATI Super Damper harmonic balancer, and Kooks headers.Not yet registered with Ford Performance, this Cobra Jet channels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear end with the help of a three-speed racing transmission and a racing spool with 3.89 gearing. On that note, the seller highlights that the car is currently set to limited performance calibration.

