This Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 50th Anniversary Drag Racer Means Business

Back in 2018, Ford revived the Cobra Jet nameplate as a tribute to the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet from the 1968 model year. Ford Performance delivered a grand total of 68 anniversary drag racers in 2018, and the vehicle we’re covering on this occasion has never seen a strip in its life.
Finished in Oxford White and beautified with Cobra Jet graphics, chassis number MFP500CJ180064 is rocking a carbon-fiber hood, forged-aluminum wheels from RC Components, a wheelie bar, as well as a parachute. Acquired by the current owner in October 2021, the quarter-mile warrior left the Peoria Ford showroom three years ago with a sticker price of $139,995.
Currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $70,000 and one day remaining on the auction, this no-nonsense Ford Performance 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet also features an NHRA-certified roll cage, Strange Engineering calipers and adjustable coilover suspension, Racetech fixed-back seats, and a RacePak digital dashboard display. The bumper-mounted battery kill switch only adds to the visual drama, along with the Mickey Thompson ET drag radials and the slotted/vented brake rotors.
Equipped with a 9.0-inch rear axle instead of the road-going Mustang’s independent design, the Cobra Jet is relatively spartan on the inside compared to the series-production sibling. The airbag-less Sparco steering wheel and ratchet shifter with line-lock controls bring the point home, together with the one-seat configuration, harness, and window net.
Chassis 64 of 68 hides a 5.2-liter V8 under the lightweight hood, an engine that features the same bore and stroke as the Predator in the GT500. This fellow is complemented by a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger instead of the Shelby’s Eaton TVS R2650 blower, Mahle forged pistons, a performance intake, an ATI Super Damper harmonic balancer, and Kooks headers.
Not yet registered with Ford Performance, this Cobra Jet channels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear end with the help of a three-speed racing transmission and a racing spool with 3.89 gearing. On that note, the seller highlights that the car is currently set to limited performance calibration.
Currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $70,000 and one day remaining on the auction, this no-nonsense Ford Performance 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet also features an NHRA-certified roll cage, Strange Engineering calipers and adjustable coilover suspension, Racetech fixed-back seats, and a RacePak digital dashboard display. The bumper-mounted battery kill switch only adds to the visual drama, along with the Mickey Thompson ET drag radials and the slotted/vented brake rotors.
Equipped with a 9.0-inch rear axle instead of the road-going Mustang’s independent design, the Cobra Jet is relatively spartan on the inside compared to the series-production sibling. The airbag-less Sparco steering wheel and ratchet shifter with line-lock controls bring the point home, together with the one-seat configuration, harness, and window net.
Chassis 64 of 68 hides a 5.2-liter V8 under the lightweight hood, an engine that features the same bore and stroke as the Predator in the GT500. This fellow is complemented by a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger instead of the Shelby’s Eaton TVS R2650 blower, Mahle forged pistons, a performance intake, an ATI Super Damper harmonic balancer, and Kooks headers.
Not yet registered with Ford Performance, this Cobra Jet channels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear end with the help of a three-speed racing transmission and a racing spool with 3.89 gearing. On that note, the seller highlights that the car is currently set to limited performance calibration.