1966 Ford Mustang Spent 21 Years Under a House, Gets First Wash and Drive

While some classic muscle cars enjoy delightful lives as garage queens that flex their V8s engines during weekends and at car meetings, others end up in improper storage for decades. That's a sad fate for any classic, but the good news is that some of these cars eventually find their way back on the road.
This light blue 1966 Ford Mustang is one of them. Kept in a garage built under a house for almost 21 years, the first-generation pony saw daylight for the first time in two decades back in November 2021. And thanks to the folks over at Budget Buildz, its old slant-six engine came back to life.
A couple of weeks later and this gorgeous survivor is road-worthy again. It wasn't easy, though. It needed new brakes, a refurbished rear axle and suspension, and more engine work, all of which seemingly took several days to complete.
To make things even better, once the Mustang was ready to take its first trip in 21 years, it also got its first proper bath in more than two decades. And amazingly enough, the light blue paint looks perfect save for a few chips and scratches.
Sure, there are a few signs of rust on certain surfaces, but there are no holes or serious issues to worry about. The two-tone interior looks even better and I think it will get away with a bit of cleaning. And I'm pretty sure this interior/exterior combo is pretty rare.
As for the engine, I know that most of you aren't really into six-cylinder Mustangs. And why would you since Ford offered so many V8 options in the first-generation pony? Well, while it won't get you anywhere too fast, at least the slant-six under this Mustang's hood is still the original, numbers-matching mill. Something you don't see every day.
The refurbished rear wheels spin thanks to a 200-cubic-inch (3.3-liter) Thriftpower unit with a one-barrel carburetor. The six-cylinder was rated at 120 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque back in the day. Far from impressive, but hey, it's more than enough to impress Mustang enthusiasts while parading at the local cars and coffee.
The fact that this Mustang is still in one piece after almost 21 years in a damp garage is truly amazing. And seeing it roll again on public roads is the icing on the cake. Enjoy it all in the video below.
