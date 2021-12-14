Mad Genius Elon Musk Is Absolutely the Right Choice for Person of the Year 2021

This 1969 Pontiac GTO with Low Miles Is an Incredible Barn Find

It’s hard to find something to hate on the 1969 Pontiac GTO , and the whole thing is even harder when the model in question is a beautiful example that’s been sitting in a garage for years. 19 photos



This 1969 Pontiac GTO looks absolutely impressive, though, on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a perfect 10.



The paint, for instance, despite being believed to be the original one, still appears to be a little faded, but this should be rather easy to fix by someone with enough experience in the restoration business.



The GTO left the factory as a high-optioned configuration, and the documents do confirm it was born with air conditioning, power steering, and power front disc brakes.



Now let’s move to what’s under the hood. This Pontiac GTO is powered by a 400 (6.5-liter) paired with a Turbo-Hydramatic 400 transmission. Unfortunately, we don’t know if the engine is still running, but considering the overall condition of this GTO, there’s a really good chance it does.



The mileage is impressive, to say the least, and it suggests the car has been sitting a lot since it rolled off the assembly lines. The odometer indicates just a little over 29,000 miles (close to 47,000 km).



The VIN decodes to a 1969 Pontiac GTO 2-door coupe built at the Freemont plant.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.