Fully Documented 1968 Ford Mustang Is a Time Capsule With Only a Few Rust Bubbles

Say what you want about the 1968 Mustang, but nobody can deny it’s a gorgeous car. And the best of all is that it doesn’t even have to come in a mint condition to catch our attention, as its beautiful lines make it a stunning appearance no matter what.
But what we have here is what the owner describes as a “true time capsule.”
This is a 1968 Ford Mustang that left the factory painted in Highland Green, and as you can tell from the photos in the gallery, it still sports a pretty solid shape.
The paint, however, isn’t the original one that was sprayed on the body before it left the factory. eBay seller ftr7348-0wvodp5 says the car received an early repaint, so you’d better inspect everything thoroughly if you want to this Mustang home.
However, there’s not much that would require a ton of work anyway. The seller says the Mustang only exhibits a bunch of rust bubbles here and there, so other than that, the vehicle looks just like an icon deserves to look.
The matching-numbers Ford Mustang comes with the full documentation and all service records since new. The car, however, ended up being parked in 1989, and it’s not clear how much it moved since then.
The engine under the hood could be bad news, depending on what you’re looking for from a Mustang. There’s a 6-cylinder in there, and we’re being told it runs and drives great.
The six-cylinder on the 1968 Mustang came in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 116 horsepower (the output has actually been reduced from 120 horsepower for the model year 1967).
Unsurprisingly, despite being a base Mustang, it has already caught the attention of lots of people online. The auction has received 12 bids so far, but the $6,100 top bid still isn’t enough to trigger the reserve.
