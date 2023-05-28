This Fascinating Kerbal Space Program LEGO Ideas Set Gained 2,000 Supporters in Two Days

One of the main reasons LEGO is so popular is because it encourages creativity; it encourages people of all ages to explore and create their own fascinating builds. But this core philosophy is not unique to LEGO, with many video games keeping the same theme close to heart.
One such game is the Kerbal Space Program. This game lets players design an endless variety of their own spacefaring aircraft to venture into the planetary system of the star Kerbol. People have come up with insane ideas. They range from replicating the International Space Station to making their own version of the James Webb Space Telescope to racing each other for the most powerful rocket.
There's some magic in seeing human creativity run wild and design amazing, albeit unrealistic, creations. And the user Sam67c, who uploaded a Kerbal-inspired build on the LEGO Ideas website on May 26, seems to share this opinion. Along with many others, I might add, as within two days, this set received a mind-boggling 2,000 upvotes out of the required 10,000.
But there's a reason why this build received such an overwhelming support so quickly. And it's easy to see with just a quick glance at the build. The set closely follows the theme of the game, and there are so many ways to put together the included pieces that it's actually insane to even imagine.
Starting with the core element of any spacefaring aircraft, the thrusters, there are no less than five options. And that's just what the creator imagined, so LEGO fans could potentially come up with even more possibilities if this set becomes official.
And it only gets crazier from here, as there's a myriad of ways to mix and match the elements. There are fuel tanks, landing legs, solar panels, and batteries. There's even an Mk1-3 Cockpit with enough room to fit the two adorable Kerbals, which add to the variety with their many space suits included in the build.
If you have even minor knowledge of mathematics, you can imagine by now how many options for self-expression this set offers. The user who uploaded this set envisioned over 40 unique combinations for these pieces.
And besides variety, the most fascinating feature of this set is that it's effortless to disassemble and reassemble into entirely different concepts. Everything binds together through either clips or round plates that can be 6x6 or 4x4.
And that's if you don't decide to use spare LEGO bricks you have lying around to improve the build even further. That's one of the main aspects of this build - its compatibility and design is meant to encourage creativity and imagination. So, considering how amazing of an idea this set is and how fast it's gaining traction, it's definitely worth checking out.
