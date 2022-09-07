This E-Trike Concept Is a Cool Blend of Classic Cafe Racer and Futuristic Urban Commuter

Automotive alternatives for more streamlined urban mobility have been growing in popularity lately as they are not only effective but also fun and far cheaper than full-fledged cars. Designers of such mobility solutions are also keeping up with the latest trends in the industry, so they come up with eco-friendly, zero-emission solutions that contribute to reshaping urban transportation.
Such an alternative are the electric tricycles, which constitute the largest growing transportation sector in the U.S. The E-Trike Revolution is a retro-inspired electric tricycle concept designed by independent designer André Fangueiro of Studio Lata that promises a great, comfortable way to get around the city and carry loads when needed.
While most e-trike concepts we’ve seen lately put emphasis on performance and technology, Fangueiro’s design focuses on speed handling, providing the freedom element, and ensuring driving pleasure for riders.
While minimalistic, this three-wheeled urban commuter is still appealing. It takes design cues from classic racers, with a shape and look that have a raw element to it but without taking away from the cool factor. As such, the e-trike Revolution is similar to a cafe racer to a degree, but with more versatility and added stability from the third wheel. It also promises better handling while turning corners at high speeds and features enough cargo space for your luggage or medium-weight cargo.
Its shape was designed with all genders in mind to ensure it would appeal to a bigger chunk of the market. However, if it eventually reaches mass production, it will initially be targeted at globetrotters with a penchant for adventure.
“When designing the E-Trike, I wanted to ensure that design is confident a minimalistic without being boring. We designed the shapes to be appealing to all genders but at the same time special, as we wanted to challenge ourselves. We envision our users to be early adopters and globetrotters that have a passion to discover new and special things. They like to explore and get the best out of their lifestyle,” the designer explains.
For the time being, this is just a concept, but Fangueiro says the e-trike prototype will be built using sustainable materials with cutting-edge electrical technology. It will feature a direct drive for instant torque and full front suspension.
Moreover, he says his team is still gathering data from prospective users and talking to potential development partners.
