Hyundai's E-Trike Will Have Auto-Adjusting Rear Wheels

Did you expect Hyundai to just build some cool EVs and let it go? Neither did we. The South Korean carmaker is eyeing a new electric trike (e-trike) that’s going to revolutionize urban travel. The Ioniq series may be cool, but this is a lot better for crowded cities. Here are all the details before you are supposed to find them out.
Personal mobility has recently gained a lot of ground in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, London, Paris, Berlin, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Taipei, Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
If you are confused about why we chose to remind you of so many big cities, then you should know that businesses like Uber, Bolt, Lyft, Lime, or other similar brands are making a lot of money by renting out scooters in these areas. It is no surprise that people like moving fast in places where cars are constantly forming queues, so Hyundai thought it could improve this sector. They're making something better than a scooter that can be commercially used everywhere. All it needs is a good price point. Here's why!
A recently disclosed United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filing shows the well-known automaker is looking at enhancing personal mobility with an e-trike that has a cool feature up its sleeve: it can adjust its back wheels according to the environment it finds itself in.
For example, if the camera sees you as an old person, then it’ll automatically put more space between the rear wheels to ensure more stability for the user. In another instance, if it sees the road getting narrower, then it will make your electric tricycle fit in that specific scenario by decreasing the distance between the wheels. All it needs is an actuator and a computer that’s able to analyze data coming from sensors and the camera mounted on the front of the e-trike.
Hyundai says two-wheel driving reduces safety in some road and surface conditions. With this adjusting rear wheels system that brings them closer together or sets them further apart, the company is trying to make traveling around with no emissions easier.
Further information about the small electric vehicle can be found in the attached USPTO filing.
The Hyundai e-trike doesn’t have an official name yet.
