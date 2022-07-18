Piaggio MyMoover, the Little 3-Wheel Delivery Moped That Could

Leaving the jokes and banter aside (at least this time it’s just a moped we’re not getting and not JDM car), it should be mentioned that this kind of small vehicles are very popular on the Japanese market and many people rely on them in their daily activities. What this means is that Japan is getting a variety of unique, quirky and interesting scooters, with some quite reputable manufactures aiming for a piece of that pie.
This leads us to the Piaggio MyMoover, a moped with a trunk, weird as that may sound. Oh, and it has 3 wheels (even I could ride this without falling over). That 3-wheel layout not only gives it great stability and removes the need for a kickstand, but it also makes navigating common city obstacles such as pot holes or cobblestones, a less arduous endeavor.
Power is not really the first thing that comes to mind when choosing a moped and in this case, it’s nothing special either, with power coming from a tiny 125cc engine, befitting such a niche vehicle. This little piece of ingenuity packs some nice tech too, where two things stand out. First off, the load leans in the corners to make you feel like you’re riding with a normal passenger. The second thing that’s wild for a moped is that you can order it as a keyless version, which makes me wonder if they plan on adding a soft close trunk.
What makes this little machine truly special, however, is that it was designed to carry cargo, and lots of it. The “trunk” has an impressive capacity of 260 liters with an additional rack up front and a luggage bag, that’s rated for 5 kilograms, placed in the foot well.
With so many more people having gotten used to delivery services since the pandemic started, this true workhorse of a moped would be a breath of fresh air (and hot, rapidly delivered food) in the U.S. and European markets. It is very likely to be an instant hit in the country of the rising sun as well, with price being a minor impediment at a hefty 913,000 Yen (that’s about $6,600).
