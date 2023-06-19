This Classic Yacht Was Designed by One of America’s Greatest Naval Architects

The youthful charm of freshly-built yachts is undeniable, and their success at various boating shows in the US and Europe confirms it. Still, certain people will always favor the solid bones and nostalgic vibe of vessels with decades of navigation behind them. Launched under a reputable Italian brand, this classic "Lady" is also a piece of American maritime design history.
El Duende, Piano Bar, Legend of Tintagel are just some of the former names of this old yacht, currently known as Lady Hayat. It's not surprising that it changed hands so often – most pleasure craft with decades of cruising under their belts go through the same.
Lady Hayat's history began in the early '80s and, luckily, continued with the same success. Someone with an eye for classic beauties was recently willing to pay €3,45 million ($3.7 million) for this 1982 model. The old boat is still in excellent shape, thanks to multiple refits. But it's more than that – Lady Hayat is one of the designs of a famous US naval architect.
At the time of its launch in 1982, Lady Hayat was a true superyacht. It was nearly 50 meters long (47.8 meters/156 feet), and it combined a rugged construction, adapted for long-range cruises, with generous accommodation in full comfort.
Built by one of the oldest Italian yachting brands, Picchiotti, at its Viareggio shipyard, the luxury yacht sported an elegant silhouette created by the one and only Arthur DeFever. Shawn Paulic created the original interiors, which suffered various modifications throughout the decades.
More than twenty years after its launch, Lady Hayat was ready for a change. The complete interior refit carried out in 2005 was so spectacular that it brought Lady Hayat the "Best in Show" award at the San Diego Yacht Fest. In 2011, it was time for a second refit project that would last for two years. At the end of that period, the classic yacht emerged as a modern superyacht worth $6 million. Several more refits would follow, the most recent one carried out in 2021.
Today, Lady Hayat reveals a timeless style and luxurious amenities seamlessly blended with its original naval architecture. Thanks to a convenient six-cabin configuration, it can welcome as many as 12 guests onboard. The master suite and VIP stateroom sit on the main deck, each including en-suite bathrooms, generous beds, and plasma TV screens. The other four cabins (two more VIPs and two twins), all with en-suite facilities, are located on the lower deck. Lady Hayat also offers separate quarters for a nine-member crew.
The neutral palette with delicate shades of cream and gold reflects the yacht's old-school elegance. The main socializing areas on board are the two salons. One is located on the main deck, with an open formal dining area and a modern lounge area with entertainment systems. The second salon unfolds over the upper deck, revealing a gorgeous bar with a grand piano, generous seating, and stunning views.
Although a classic beauty, Lady Hayat is equipped to operate like any modern charter yacht. This means it includes a welcoming swimming pool, a spa room, and a rich selection of water toys and fishing equipment. Boasting new engines and generators, the old yacht comes with an impressive range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,000 km) at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
Beyond technical features, Lady Hayat is primarily a piece of history, as one of the best-known luxury yachts designed by Arthur DeFever. DeFever is affectionately considered the founding father of modern trawlers, which combine the capabilities of fishing trawlers with the luxury and high comfort levels of motor yachts.
DeFever was a pioneer. In the '60s, private cruising over long distances was mostly linked to sailboats. After joining the Offshore Cruising Society, DeFever designed the boat that would change cruising history. These full-displacement boats with a deep draft and diesel power boasted the long-range and ruggedness of fishing trawlers. They were perfectly suited to travel along the Pacific coast, with enough range to reach Mexico or Alaska.
DeFever's Alaskan 46 opened a new chapter for American cruising. It stayed popular for nearly a decade, with approximately 159 units delivered to happy customers. By the mid-70s, fiberglass won over steel and wood, and twin engines replaced the traditional single engine. The DeFever-designed boats also had to change, but they continued to demonstrate his versatility and unique style.
It's been a decade since the legendary naval architect passed away, but his legacy lives on. Luckily, we can still admire it in boats such as Emily B, a wooden 50-meter vessel that continued to cruise the Pacific Coast, and the luxurious Lady Hayat, a classic yacht with modern features.
As for Picchiotti, the historic builder that started operating back in 1600, it entered a new phase in the '90 when the reputable Perini Navi Group acquired it. In the 2000s, Philippe Briand became the naval architect behind most of the brand's new launches. This makes Lady Hayat extra special as a DeFever design built in Italy.