Renault Rafale Coupe-SUV Looks at New Design Horizons, New E-Tech AWD Packs 300 HP

Presented at the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France, the first-ever Renault Rafale D-segment coupe-CUV ushers a new era for the brand's styling as this is the first product developed from scratch under new design leadership.
In its own words, Renault is attempting to conquer new horizons, especially now that it has wrapped up the work it had set out to do in the compact segment. The hilariously-named 'Renaulution' strategy called for powerful new entries like the Arkana coupe-SUV (based on the rather old Duster B0 platform), Austral crossover SUV – a successor to the Kadjar twinned on the Alliance's CMF-CD platform with the Nissan Qashqai, or the CMF-EV-based Megane E-Tech electric hero.
Now the company is also trying to turn a few new pages into the superior (D) mid-size segment, first with the sixth-gen Espace – now a CUV with five or seven seats heavily based on the Austral, and way more importantly (even if secondly) with the all-new Rafale. To the French, the name is evocative of the power of nature, as Rafale is a word for strong winds. But for Renault, this nameplate has to do with both the future of "hybrid powertrains (and) electronic equipment" in a flagship, as well as their record-setting past. As such, the name is also used as a tribute to the Caudron-Renault Rafale aircraft, "which flew at a record-breaking 445 kph (276.5 mph) in 1934."
Thus, it is easy to understand why Renault chose an aeronautical show for the model's official unveiling to the public, right? Moving on, this is the first production vehicle "entirely designed according to the new visual language that Gilles Vidal has brought in as head of Design Renault." By the way, when Renault says flagship and coupe-SUV in the same sentence, that doesn't mean it is perched on top of the luxury segment next to German premium automakers like BMW, Audi, or Mercedes. Instead, they are still trying to democratize the coupe-SUV notion after their daring Arkana showed a mainstream brand could also do it.
Sure, it still blends features from both mainstream and the premium segments, complete with the new front visuals of the 2024 Clio facelift and the top-line Esprit Alpine trim from the new Espace, which also gives Rafale its generous wheelbase (2.74 m/107.8 in.), though not also its complete practicality. Still, the new SUV can pack a few suitcases in its 530-liter (18.7 cu. ft.) trunk for longer trips and adventures. Other highlights include top-notch connectivity features, the use of recycled materials in the powertrain area, and "a standard-setting chassis brimming with passion and know-how from Renault engineers," according to Fabrice Cambolive, the CEO of the Renault brand.
Speaking of engines, the all-new Renault Rafale will arrive in its intended markets next spring with the 200-hp E-Tech full hybrid base option. Folks who feel the need for more of everything will also have the option of a new 300-hp E-Tech plug-in hybrid version with 4x4.
