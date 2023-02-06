This Brand-New B-SUV Is a Stellantis Product, Got Spied Testing in Europe

Is Stellantis readying a small crossover for North America? Not exactly, because what we’re dealing with here is the new-gen Citroen C3 Aircross, and as you already know, the French brand isn’t interested at all in our market. Thus, the B-SUV will be offered on the right side of the pond, and likely in Asia, and we have the first images of it.
Set to replace the current C3 Aircross, which has been around since 2017, coming to life at Zaragoza, Spain, for the Old Continent, Citroen’s subcompact crossover looks like an evolution of its predecessor. It still has rather boxy proportions, accentuated by a more mature and futuristic front end, defined by the small LED DRLs on each side of the grille, and main clusters below them.
The front windscreen is less raked, and the roofline less arched behind the B-pillars. The front and rear overhangs are about the same length as before, and the door handles are new. Out back, it has a pair of new taillights that may feature a vertical design. Due to the large amount of camouflage, we cannot tell you anything about the styling of the tailgate, but the license plate holder was moved below, onto the bumper. There is still a spoiler above the rear windscreen, which seems to be less sporty than before.
It has been reported that the new Citroen C3 Aircross will grow in size, measuring roughly 4,300 mm (169.3 in) from bumper to bumper, which would make it some 150 mm (6 in) longer than before. This measure, combined with the less raked windscreen and more upright roofline, will make its cabin more spacious, albeit without stepping on the toes of the bigger C5 Aircross, which is 4,500 mm (177.2 in) long. Expect enhanced comfort and technology features, as well as new driving assistance gear.
While the current C3 Aircross is based on the PSA PF1 platform, just like the Opel/Vauxhall Crossland, the new one is understood to shift to the CMP/eCMP architecture, used on the Peugeot 2008, DS 3 Crossback, Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, and Jeep Avenger. This move will allow it to use different engines, though the exact units that will power it are unknown at the moment. Chances are it will get some gasoline and electrified powertrains, and maybe a battery-electric version later on that might add the ‘e’ prefix to its name, perhaps featuring a single-motor setup, with the drivetrain shared with its zero-emission siblings.
The new C3 Aircross is likely due next year, following in the footsteps of the C3 supermini, which will share its nuts and bolts, as well as some (or perhaps all) powertrains. The subcompact hatch is the first one to be unveiled, followed by the high-riding variant, probably a few months later.
The front windscreen is less raked, and the roofline less arched behind the B-pillars. The front and rear overhangs are about the same length as before, and the door handles are new. Out back, it has a pair of new taillights that may feature a vertical design. Due to the large amount of camouflage, we cannot tell you anything about the styling of the tailgate, but the license plate holder was moved below, onto the bumper. There is still a spoiler above the rear windscreen, which seems to be less sporty than before.
It has been reported that the new Citroen C3 Aircross will grow in size, measuring roughly 4,300 mm (169.3 in) from bumper to bumper, which would make it some 150 mm (6 in) longer than before. This measure, combined with the less raked windscreen and more upright roofline, will make its cabin more spacious, albeit without stepping on the toes of the bigger C5 Aircross, which is 4,500 mm (177.2 in) long. Expect enhanced comfort and technology features, as well as new driving assistance gear.
While the current C3 Aircross is based on the PSA PF1 platform, just like the Opel/Vauxhall Crossland, the new one is understood to shift to the CMP/eCMP architecture, used on the Peugeot 2008, DS 3 Crossback, Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, and Jeep Avenger. This move will allow it to use different engines, though the exact units that will power it are unknown at the moment. Chances are it will get some gasoline and electrified powertrains, and maybe a battery-electric version later on that might add the ‘e’ prefix to its name, perhaps featuring a single-motor setup, with the drivetrain shared with its zero-emission siblings.
The new C3 Aircross is likely due next year, following in the footsteps of the C3 supermini, which will share its nuts and bolts, as well as some (or perhaps all) powertrains. The subcompact hatch is the first one to be unveiled, followed by the high-riding variant, probably a few months later.