2021 Citroen C3 Aircross Hits the UK Market With Gasoline and Diesel Power

The Citroen C3 Aircross small crossover has went through a mid-life refresh earlier this year, and it’s now on sale in the United Kingdom, with three trim levels and three engines.
Citroen’s local branch is asking a minimum of £17,320 (equal to $24,037) on-the-road for the base C-Series. It uses the PureTech 110 PS (108 HP / 81 kW) gasoline engine, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. This version of the French small crossover has standard LED headlights, alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and lane departure warning.
Those choosing the Shine grade will get a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Citroen Connect Nav, adjustable boot floor, and Active Safety Brake. Pricing kicks off at £19,890 ($27,604) when ordered with the aforementioned powertrain, £21,470 ($29,797) with the 130 PS (128 HP / 96 kW) version, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, and £21,060 ($29,228) with the BlueHDi 110 PS (108 HP / 81 kW) diesel and a stick shift with six speeds.
The top-of-the-line Citroen C3 Aircross Shine adds keyless entry and go, comfort seats, reversing camera, front parking sensors, and larger 17-inch alloy wheels. Like the mid-spec option, the range-topper can be ordered with the PureTech 110 PS and six-speed manual gearbox, PureTech 130 and six-speed automatic, and BlueHDi 110 connected to a six-speed manual. Pricing starts at £21,500 ($29,838), £23,080 ($32,031) and £22,670 ($31,462) respectively.
The 2021 Citroen C3 Aircross features styling inspired by the CXperience Concept, with the new headlights, bumper, grille and bonnet. Customers can get it in one of 70 different exterior combos, with seven base colors, three roof shades and two color packs.
Inside, there is a revised center console with larger storage space. Citroen has also added an extra 15 mm (0.6 in) of foam, together with the aforementioned comfort seats.
