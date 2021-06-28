autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's AMG Month  
Car reviews:
 

2021 Citroen C3 Aircross Hits the UK Market With Gasoline and Diesel Power

28 Jun 2021, 12:46 UTC ·
Home > News > Car Profile
The Citroen C3 Aircross small crossover has went through a mid-life refresh earlier this year, and it’s now on sale in the United Kingdom, with three trim levels and three engines.
6 photos
2021 Citroen C3 Aircross2021 Citroen C3 Aircross2021 Citroen C3 Aircross2021 Citroen C3 Aircross2021 Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen’s local branch is asking a minimum of £17,320 (equal to $24,037) on-the-road for the base C-Series. It uses the PureTech 110 PS (108 HP / 81 kW) gasoline engine, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. This version of the French small crossover has standard LED headlights, alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and lane departure warning.

Those choosing the Shine grade will get a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Citroen Connect Nav, adjustable boot floor, and Active Safety Brake. Pricing kicks off at £19,890 ($27,604) when ordered with the aforementioned powertrain, £21,470 ($29,797) with the 130 PS (128 HP / 96 kW) version, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, and £21,060 ($29,228) with the BlueHDi 110 PS (108 HP / 81 kW) diesel and a stick shift with six speeds.

The top-of-the-line Citroen C3 Aircross Shine adds keyless entry and go, comfort seats, reversing camera, front parking sensors, and larger 17-inch alloy wheels. Like the mid-spec option, the range-topper can be ordered with the PureTech 110 PS and six-speed manual gearbox, PureTech 130 and six-speed automatic, and BlueHDi 110 connected to a six-speed manual. Pricing starts at £21,500 ($29,838), £23,080 ($32,031) and £22,670 ($31,462) respectively.

The 2021 Citroen C3 Aircross features styling inspired by the CXperience Concept, with the new headlights, bumper, grille and bonnet. Customers can get it in one of 70 different exterior combos, with seven base colors, three roof shades and two color packs.

Inside, there is a revised center console with larger storage space. Citroen has also added an extra 15 mm (0.6 in) of foam, together with the aforementioned comfort seats.
Citroen Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 citroen c3 aircross UK prices
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day