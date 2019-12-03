Oblivion-Like Bubble Ship Shows Spaceships Can Be Anything We Want

Citroen C3 Aircross Gains C-Series Special Edition

Presented in Paris a couple of years ago, the C3 Aircross is the smallest crossover from Citroen. The replacement for the C3 Picasso is also available as a special edition called the C-Series, the follow-up to the Origins Collector’s Edition from earlier this year. 6 photos



The C-Series features a Regal Red Color Pack that includes colored surrounds for the headlights and mirror covers. The bi-tone black roof, 16-inch Matrix gloss-black wheels, and special badging on the front doors are also featured, and color options for the bodywork include Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey, Perla Nera Black, as well as Natural White.



Heading over to the interior, the cockpit of the subcompact crossover is embellished with Satin Chrome surrounds for the air vents, stripes and topstitching, unique trim on the door sills, and lots of C-Series logos.



In France, the C-Series is almost as expensive as the range-topping Shine trim level at 22,300 euros. British customers are presented with an £18,515 price tag, and regardless of specification, the front-driven crossover comes with Grip Control. In addition to Automatic, four more driving modes are included: ESP Off, All-Road, Sand, and Snow. Of course, Hill Descent Control is also included for descending slopes with easer.



Scheduled to arrive at European dealerships in the first quarter of 2020, the C3 Aircross C-Series comes with a six-speed manual and the 1.2-liter turbo three-cylinder PureTech 110 engine as standard. Customers can also opt for the BlueHDi 100 turbo diesel. The range-topping PureTech 130 is exclusively offered with the EAT6 automatic.

