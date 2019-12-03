autoevolution

Citroen C3 Aircross Gains C-Series Special Edition

3 Dec 2019, 13:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Presented in Paris a couple of years ago, the C3 Aircross is the smallest crossover from Citroen. The replacement for the C3 Picasso is also available as a special edition called the C-Series, the follow-up to the Origins Collector’s Edition from earlier this year.
6 photos
Citroen C3 Aircross C-Series special editionCitroen C3 Aircross C-Series special editionCitroen C3 Aircross C-Series special editionCitroen C3 Aircross C-Series special editionCitroen C3 Aircross C-Series special edition
Scheduled to arrive at European dealerships in the first quarter of 2020, the C3 Aircross C-Series comes with a six-speed manual and the 1.2-liter turbo three-cylinder PureTech 110 engine as standard. Customers can also opt for the BlueHDi 100 turbo diesel. The range-topping PureTech 130 is exclusively offered with the EAT6 automatic.

The C-Series features a Regal Red Color Pack that includes colored surrounds for the headlights and mirror covers. The bi-tone black roof, 16-inch Matrix gloss-black wheels, and special badging on the front doors are also featured, and color options for the bodywork include Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey, Perla Nera Black, as well as Natural White.

Heading over to the interior, the cockpit of the subcompact crossover is embellished with Satin Chrome surrounds for the air vents, stripes and topstitching, unique trim on the door sills, and lots of C-Series logos. Citroen has based the special edition on the Feel grade, which comes standard with automatic windshield wipers, air-con, auto-dimming rearview mirror, parking sensors at the rear, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay mirroring.

In France, the C-Series is almost as expensive as the range-topping Shine trim level at 22,300 euros. British customers are presented with an £18,515 price tag, and regardless of specification, the front-driven crossover comes with Grip Control. In addition to Automatic, four more driving modes are included: ESP Off, All-Road, Sand, and Snow. Of course, Hill Descent Control is also included for descending slopes with easer.

Since it went official, the C3 Aircross has sold more than 250,000 examples in the European Union. This makes the little urban dweller the second best-selling nameplate in the French automaker’s passenger-car lineup. 25 percent of sales feature the bi-tone roof that comes standard in the C-Series and 20 percent are specified with the Color Pack.
Citroen C3 Aircross Special Edition Citroen Europe crossover
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CITROEN models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVCITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVAll CITROEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day