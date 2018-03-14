autoevolution
Volkswagen T-Roc Takes on SEAT Arona and Citroen C3 Aircross

They say that the Volkswagen T-Roc is a late-comer to the small crossover market. However, its two biggest rivals today are also new, the SEAT Arona and Citroen C3 Aircross.
Because the T-Roc and Arona come from the same automotive group, you'd think that they are the same piece of toast with topping variations. But while the SEAT is based on the same MQB A0 as the Ibiza supermini, the Volkswagen model is supposed to be a little bit more sophisticated.

But, in this configuration, they are much closer, as both feature the same 1.0 TSI turbo engine with 115 horsepower and cost roughly the same kind of money. The Citroen C3 Aircross has a similar type of engine, the 1.2-liter producing 130 HP.

You might think that the more powerful, the bigger engine makes the Citroen faster than its two rivals. But actually, the SEAT Arona boasts better numbers on paper and feels nippier too.

The Spanish brand is the known for being sporty, and this shows in the way the Arona drives. It's planted in the corners, but also the noisiest and stiffest. The FR Sport trim also comes with adaptive dampers, which in the softest setting are pretty good.

We've been complaining about Citroen manual gearboxes for many years, but they haven't done anything about it. As such, the C3 Aircross features a ridiculously vague shifter, a numb clutch, and a light accelerator pedal.

In a previous review, we saw how the T-Roc was more pleasant to drive than expected, but also featured some unattractive hard interior plastics. But in this company, it's not too bad.

The C3 Aircross is the small crossover you'll buy if you want to sit further from the road. The other two are dull when it comes to interior design, but make up for this with intuitive controls.

If you're buying on a PCP, the Citroen will cost the least per month. But if you want to own it outright, its depreciation and reliability mean it's actually the most expensive. So, boring old Volkswagen is on to another overpriced yet desirable segment winner.

Volkswagen T-ROC SEAT Arona Citroen C3 Aircross
